Drop in beer prices, both local and foreign

QCOSTARICA – Good news for beer drinkers, two separate actions will result in lower beer prices.

On the one hand, Fifco announced a reduction in the prices of their Imperial and Pilsen brands. The company will be selling the six-pack in a 350 ml can, both Imperial and Pilsen, now for ¢5,500 and the famous “baldazo” of six units (12 ounces each), for ¢6,000.

The initiative is part of the “Se te hació” campaign, in response to consumers’ desire to enjoy more moments of summer, together with their favorite brands.

- Advertisement -

“We Ticos believe in aguizotes, luck, we have many ways to make wishes and in this case, Fifco is fulfilling one of them: lowering the price of our beers. We want to tell our customers: ‘Se te hació’, Imperial and Pilsen are cheaper, it’s the perfect time to have a good time responsibly,” said Santiago Zeledón, manager of beer brand experiences at Fifco.

In the other hand, the Government signed on Wednesday the law to eliminate the tax on imported beers.

It is a 10% sales tax that is charged to foreign beers and not to national beers. According to the legislators who proposed the law, this reflected inequality. President Rodrigo Chaves said it is a measure to reactivate the economy.

With the elimination of the tax, the country complies with the agreements established in free trade agreements.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related