Thursday 13 October 2022
type here...
Search

Abrupt suspension of sanitary measures against Covid-19 led to a peak in respiratory infections

Vaccination, hand washing, use of masks and social distancing are ideal measures to stop viral infections, according to specialists

HealthThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Abrupt suspension of sanitary measures against Covid-19 led to a peak in respiratory infections

QCOSTARICA - There is the possibility that the school...
Read more

Government will issue an emergency and ‘imminent danger’ decree to repair roads and schools after heavy rains

QCOSTARICA - The government of Rodrigo Chaves is working...
Read more

Costa Rica“at this moment” is the country that receives the most cocaine hydrochloride in the world

QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported...
Read more

Ruta 2 in the area of Cerre de la Muerte closure indefinite

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation...
Read more

Choosing a Bitcoin Casino: The Most Essential Points

Online gambling is a broad industry that never stands...
Read more

Is Bitcoin Still a Good Investment?

Bitcoin After a strong 2020 and 2021, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin...
Read more

Minister of Health defends “rainy recess” and rules out mandatory use of mask

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, defended...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢622.37 Buy

¢628.32 Sell

13 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – There is the possibility that the school year will not resume next week as the country’s national Children’s Hospital (Hospital Nacional de Niños) continues saturated with cases of respiratory infections.

Image for illustrative purposes

The medical center blames partly the elimination of sanitary measures against Covid-19, such as mandatory hand washing, social distancing, and the use of masks in all public areas.

By curbing health guidelines abruptly, Costa Ricans were exposed overnight to a large number of viral agents that usually begin their circulation in the rainy season, acknowledged Carlos Jiménez, deputy director of the Children’s Hospital.

- Advertisement -

“The abrupt suspension of protection measures caused children and adults, in general, to be suddenly exposed to a large number of viral agents that partly explain the current phenomenon (…) Our bodies were not exposed for a long time thanks to the use of the mask and other measures against viruses, we are therefore more vulnerable. I think that the use of masks should be resumed in closed and public spaces, including schools, because otherwise, we will continue with this problem because the viruses are there,” Jiménez told La Republica.

The doctor also recommended hand washing and social distancing, to prevent new infections and, of course, to get fully vaccinated.

According to data from the medical center, the number of children hospitalized, as of Wednesday, for severe acute respiratory infections is 105, of which 20 children are in critical care beds.

Since the beginning of the respiratory peak, ten children have died from severe acute respiratory infections.

The words Jiménez were ratified by other private specialists.

“The less contact there is between children, the better. It is proven that strict sanitary measures help ensure that there is not a single case of influenza or other respiratory problems, therefore, the use of masks, hand washing, maintaining distance and applying the protocol for coughing and sneezing will continue to be part of the measures that must be maintained to avoid respiratory diseases,” said medical researcher Roberto Salvatierra.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, once again ruled out the government’s responsibility in this matter; regardless that one of Rodrigo Chaves’ first actions as president on May 8, the day he took office, was to eliminate the use of masks and social distancing.

The Health Minister asserted that the measure to suspend the school year, called a ‘rainy recess’ was taken by a group of professionals and she did not rule out that this situation extends to another week.

Read more: Minister of Health defends “rainy recess” and rules out mandatory use of mask

Tuesday night, the government signed a decree to enable teleworking (working from home) for central government officials who have minors in their care.

- Advertisement -

Another aspect that is influencing the saturation of the Children’s Hospital is related to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a virus that in most children and adults produces normal flu; however, there is a small proportion who develop serious respiratory infections and end up in a hospital and require an ICU.

Recommendations

To prevent further infection by respiratory viruses, experts recommend vaccination as the number one measure.

Here are some of the tips:

  • Keep the vaccination schedule up to date against Covid-19 and influenza
  • Parents must keep children under three months in their homes and avoid breaking the family bubble
  • Maintain breastfeeding
  • Implement handwashing with soap and water
  • Apply proper protection in case of cough or sneeze
  • Avoid smoking in the presence of children

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGovernment will issue an emergency and ‘imminent danger’ decree to repair roads and schools after heavy rains
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Minister of Health defends “rainy recess” and rules out mandatory use of mask

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, defended in the...
Read more

Costa Rica closes schools throughout the country for “rainy recess”

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health ordered a week of recess...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Costa Rica would allow cannabis consumption in food or drinks sold in coffee shops

QCOSTARICA - The bill presented by the government of...
Health

Seventh case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed the seventh...
Paying the bills