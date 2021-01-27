Wednesday 27 January 2021
Guanacaste Resort offers free on-property Covid-19 test for guests traveling to US

New on-property COVID-19 tests and special Travel Delay Rate offer peace of mind and convenience for travelers visiting Hyatt hotels in Costa Rica, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America

by Rico
32

Hyatt Hotels announced that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S.

This is valid for the complimentary rapid antigen or RT-PCT testing options up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America to all air passengers entering the United States within the three days before their flight to the U.S. departs.

Guests may purchase additional on-property tests for a fee, which varies per property.

In Costa Rica, the Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo is among the list of participating resorts.

Papagayo is 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport (LIR)

Visit hyatt.com/covid-19 for the list.

In addition, Hyatt hotels in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and South America are extending a Travel Delay Rate to guests who cannot complete their travel due to test-related reasons, representing up to a 50% savings on standard rates (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to a 30% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcohol).

The statement from Hyatt says “these special offers serve as an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which enhances operational practices at Hyatt hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, with guest and colleague wellbeing as a top priority.

“Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care. Our new complimentary COVID-19 testing and Travel Delay Rate provide travelers with added confidence, peace of mind and convenience when staying at or considering travel to Hyatt properties in Latin America,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always with creative, innovative solutions and look forward to expanding testing options to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future.”

Hyatt says all hotels will work with local health authorities and follow local guidelines to make arrangements for guests who may be required to self-isolate after their COVID-19 test, either by accommodating guests on property or a local quarantine center.

To learn more about on-property COVID-19 testing options and the Travel Delay Rate, guests may contact the Hyatt Global Contact Center at 800-323-7249 or their hotel directly.

For more details regarding the CDC’s latest order, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For complete terms and conditions visit the Hyatt website.

 

