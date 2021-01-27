Wednesday 27 January 2021
Lisa Rinna shares jaw-dropping bikini ‘thirst trap’ from her sun-soaked 2018 getaway to Costa Rica

by Luis Morales
7

Q MAGAZINE – Lisa Rinna started off the week with a jaw-dropping bikini ‘thirst trap.’ The reality star, 57, shared a photo of herself sunbathing in a Fendi bikini with her gym-honed abs and arms on display.

Making a splash! Lisa Rinna posted this incredible bikini throwback on Monday

The Mail Online reported the photo was taken during a trip Lisa took to Costa Rica in 2018, and the former soap opera star lamented on just how much she missed being able to travel as she posted the photo to her Instagram account on Monday, January 25, 2021.

‘Monday Morning Thirst Trap,’ Lisa captioned the post. ‘I miss traveling. Costa Rica 2018,’ she added, along with several sunshine emojis.

Lisa exuded vacation bliss as she laid out on the balcony, surrounded by lush green trees and a blue sky.

The former Days Of Our Lives star gazed into the distance through her large, futuristic shades.

Despite restrictions made due to the pandemic, Lisa has remained busy with her business endeavors lately.

Earlier this month, Lisa threw a launch party for her new cosmetics company, Rinna Beauty, and shared snaps from the stylish soiree to her Instagram account.

Chic: Earlier this month, Rinna posted snaps from her Rinna Beauty launch party

The launch party for her Rinna Beauty took place earlier this month, despite the fact that she launched the brand and its products on November 30th, 2020.

The brand shared a slideshow of images from the outdoor event, including Lisa posing with a giant pink lip cake that said ‘Congratulations’ on front of it in icing.

Lisa rocked long hair with pink glossy lips and smokey eye makeup; the beauty sported statement gold hoop earrings.

Lisa paired a fitted black belted blouse with patterned leggings, adding sky high Mary Jane heels.

She held on to a lip pillow while posing on a blush colored couch, with two more matching mid pink lip pillows besides her.

The mother of two showed a closer look at her gorgeous makeup and hair look with a head and neck snap shared to her Instagram.

Other images showed the lipsticks styled on a mirror for a glam snap as well as one of an inflatable set of lips that had Rinna Beauty emblazoned on it in the pool.

The last side featured cookies that had various colors and various phrases or words on each cookie.

The vegan beauty brand features three different lip kits with cheeky names for the three-piece sets.

Makeup magic! The reality star and actress will also expand her brand to include bronzer and eye makeup next, she told Page Six in December (pictured 2015)

Source: Daily Mail Online

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Luis Morales

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

