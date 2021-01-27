Wednesday 27 January 2021
Tourism sector advocates attracting digital nomads

The bill currently in the legisaltive process proposes to create a new subcategory of stay which would allow foreigners to remain in the country for prolonged periods of time to work remotely

QCOSTARICA – Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is being processed in Congress.

The project proposes to create a new subcategory of stay, within the non-resident category, which would allow foreigners to remain in the country for prolonged periods of time to work remotely and offer their services to companies outside the country.

If the bill is approved, a permit would be granted for a period of one year, which may be extended for a further six months.

Digital nomads, people who use telecommunications technologies to earn a living and, more generally, conduct their life in a nomadic manner, would enjoy incentives, such as total exemption on income tax with respect to their income from abroad, as well as, for the import of equipment or tools necessary for their work, among others.

“The tourism sector sees as an important opportunity to target foreigners who seek to settle in remote residences to work, since they are people who receive high incomes, who require attention and who consume products and services of all kinds during their stay. In addition, the country has ideal conditions from the point of view of lifestyle, quality of services, accessibility, infrastructure and technology,” declared Rubén Acón, president of Canatur.

The bill is making its way through the legislative process and is one of the projects convened by the Executive for extraordinary sessions.

