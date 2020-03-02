Due to the rapid expansion of the coronavirus in Latin America, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) of Guatemala established a yellow alert to the potential risk of the Covid-19.

According to the Conred, the alert establishes continuous surveillance and monitoring of the threat that the coronavirus represents in Guatemala. The institution affirms that the decision is in compliance with the institutional mandate to coordinate prevention, mitigation, response and recovery actions in the face of risk, emergency or disasters.

For its part, the Ministry of Health will coordinate with the country’s authorities the monitoring to take the relevant actions and will keep the prevention protocol active, including in coordination with local authorities

The National Coordinator called on the Guatemalan population to remain calm and follow the instructions provided.

The announcement comes after President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday that the coronavirus could reach Guatemala in a matter of weeks.

“With the proper use of the mask we can avoid contagion,” the president told the media, adding that it is essential to wash your hands with water or gel.

The alert in an increase in the precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus Guatemala put in place at the beginnig of last week, the country responding to additional countries beyond China reporting person-to-person transmission. On Tuesdady, Feburary 25, the Minstry of Health said in a statement, “This state of ‘maximum alert. intensifies preventive actions such as monitoring of ports of entry, requiring travelers arriving from affected countries to self-quarantine, and the potential to limit large gatherings if COVID-19 cases are detected”.

Guatemala has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders.