Two people miraculously ‘walked away’ from this spectacular traffic accident Friday afternoon, on Ruta 24.

According to first responders, the accident occurred in Uvita de Osa on the Costanera highway near the Santara hotel.

The passengers were transferred by ambulance stable condition to the Tomas Casas hospital in Ciudad Cortés.

Although the causes of the accident are unknown, at the time of the accident it was raining heavily in the area.

Photos and report by OSA Informativo