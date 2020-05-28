Thursday, 28 May 2020
United Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica

Other airlines announced tentative dates to resume commerical service to and from the Juan Santamaria (SJO) international airport

(QCOSTRICA TRAVEL) Commercial flights to Costa Rica continue though the arrival of tourists is prohibited until June 15, and international flight arrivals are permitted only at the Juan Santamaria International (SJO) airport in San Jose.

Image for illustrative purposes

United Airlines is currently offering service between Houston, Texas (IAH) and Costa Rica on May 29 and June 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, and 15.

The incoming flights are called “repatriation flights” for only Costa Ricans and residents (who did not leave the country after March 24) are permitted entry.

But don’t expect prices to be cheap. For example, the lowest price of a one-way ticket for the May 29 flight is US$747, a little cheaper on Monday, June 1, US$637.

The outgoing flight (open to anyone who can enter the U.S. and can afford it), leaving the San Jose airport at 12 noon, is US$ 1,213. Again, cheaper for the June 1 flight, US$1,018.

Passengers arriving in Costa Rica are issued a 14-day home isolation order and will be tested for the coronavirus.

Resuming commercial flights

The SJO Airport lists the following commercial flights to resume:

  • Air Canada in July to Toronto.
  • American Airlines on July 7 to Miami and Dallas.
  • British Airways on June 27 to London, England.
  • Condor on June 29.
  • Delta on June 19.
  • Edelweiss on June 23 to Zurich, Switzereland.
  • Latam on June 16 to Lima, Peru.
  • Southwest Airlines on August 30 to Fort Lauderdale and Houston.
  • Spirit on July 5 to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

The dates are tentative and subject to change.

At press time, the government of Carlos Alvarado has not indicated if the June 15 restrictions on tourist arrivals will be extended.

