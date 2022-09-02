Planning to climb Chirripó?

QCOSTARICA – If your plans in the coming months include visiting the Chirripó National Park, and hiking to the highest peak in Costa Rica (3,820 meters above sea level), starting Tuesday, September 6, you can reserve your spot.

Admissions for November, December and January can be obtained through the online payment and reservation system (Sicore) of the National System of Conservation Areas.

There is a limit of four admissions per purchase and is essential to provide the full name and ID number of the people who will visit the protected area.

Temperatures on the peak range from 4˚C to 18˚C in the daytime and can drop below freezing at night.

The National Park also offers visitors the option of taking a recreational walk and enjoying the landscape on a daily visit basis in the sectors of San Gerardo de Rivas Sendero Principal and San Jerónimo de San Pedro.

The earliest known civilization to inhabit the area of Chirripó were the indigenous Cabécar people. In 1904, Agustín Blessing Presinger became the first known European to climb the peak.

