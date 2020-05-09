Honduras: Cases of COVID-19 and dengue are reported in the same patients

The head of the Metropolitan Sanitary Region of the Central District, Harry Bock, reported this Thursday that in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, there have been several cases of patients suffering from COVID-19 and dengue at the same time.

The doctor did not specify the exact number of patients suffering from this combination, but warned that the incidence of coronavirus in the country’s capital has increased by 60%, he commented in HRN.

He explained that the rainy season will cause an increase in cases of dengue and therefore it is necessary to increase prevention measures.

- paying the bills -

“As of May 15, when the rainy season is scheduled to start, about 400 new cases of coronavirus will be registered in the capital,” Bock added.

He emphasized that the inhabitants of the capital are not following biosafety measures and that the capital could go beyond the department of Cortés in the incidence of cases due to COVID-19.

“People don’t wear masks, they don’t respect insulation and they behave as if nothing is happening. We cannot put all the people who have symptoms in a shelter because the results of the tests come out between five to seven days, so each health center is aware of face-to-face visits every day to the cases that are positive ”, the doctor concluded.

On May 8, Honduras reported 1,771 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 107 deaths.

- paying the bills -