Hortor, the global strategic resourcing consultancy with its UK headquarters in Yorkshire, is set to expand its presence in Costa Rica as part of its ambitious plans to become a US$150 million dollar turnover business within five years.

Situated in a strategic position alongside Central America’s major economic hubs, Hortor will look to grow its diverse client base out of a larger office located in Costa Rica’s capital and largest city of San José, reports the Global Recruiter.

“We have identified Costa Rica as a country and marketplace with huge potential,” comments Spanish speaking business development manager, Florencia Prato, who has recently been appointed to support a team of resourcing experts.

“With an educated workforce and growing economy, we believe scaling up Hortor’s consultative approach will deliver greater results for companies in this relatively untapped marketplace.

“As a native Spanish speaker myself, I will be able to forge a strong relationship with our local team of experts and quickly develop the market insight that will determine how best we can deliver our services to our growing client base,” said Prato.

“Expanding our presence in Costa Rica forms part of our long-term strategy due to the growth potential we are expecting to see from the San José office,” said Horto CEO, Andy Nicholson.

The Hortor office in Costa Rica is located in the Regus, Centro Corporativo Plaza Roble, Edificio 5.