SKECHERS USA, a global leader in the lifestyle and performance footwear industry, announced that the Company is transitioning its business in Latin America from a third-party distributor to a wholly-owned subsidiary, SKECHERS Latin America LLC.

The subsidiary will oversee more than 30 countries in the region, including the four key markets of Panama, Peru, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Additional regions under the new subsidiary include Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Caribbean, and Ecuador, according to Businesswire.

“SKECHERS’ strategic business model has established a strong framework for our brand to grow in many parts of the world – and we see Latin America as the next natural destination for us to employ this vision … Latin America and its key markets remain an important part of our international business, especially given our current growth in the Americas – including the United States, Canada, Brazil and Mexico,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of SKECHERS.

Based in Panama City, Panama, SKECHERS Latin America LLC will oversee the Company’s business.