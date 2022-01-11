Hospital San Juan de Dios suspends visits to patients due to an increase in cases of covid-19

The measure applies as of January 12 and will be maintained until further notice

QCOSTARICA – The San Juan de Dios Hospital in downtown San Jose will suspend all visits to hospitalized patients and in emergencies as of Wednesday, January 12, due to the accelerated increase in cases of covid-19 in the country, reported the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) through a statement.

“Our duty is to safeguard the lives of patients and their families, as well as that of our health personnel, for this reason, we have decided to suspend patient visits. We must act responsibly to try to contain the high rates of contagion,” affirmed María Eugenia Villalta Bonilla, general director of the medical center.

Villalta mentioned that this guideline will be maintained until further notice and that they will work in coordination with the Nursing and Social Work areas to make calls and video calls, in order for family members to communicate with patients.

The hospital had again enabled visits for inpatients on December 22. However, the measure was reversed after this Tuesday, January 11, the country registered a record number of covid-19 cases, with a total of 4,050.

In addition to the increase in infections, the Ministry of Health also indicated that it faces a sustained increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to the coronavirus during the first epidemiological week of the year, compared to the last of 2021.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

