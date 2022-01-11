Tuesday 11 January 2022
Record number of COVID-19 cases for a single day: 4,050

200% increase in covid-19 mortality marks the beginning of 2022

HealthNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Today, Tuesday, January 11, Costa Rica registered the record number of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 4,050 new cases in a single day. There were also 4 deaths and 223 people hospitalized, of which 62 people are in the ICU.

Regarding deaths, for the week of January 2 to 8, there were 21 deaths, while, from December 26 to January 1, 7 deaths were recorded, this represents an increase of 200% in mortality from one week to another.

Epidemiological week 1, which ran from January 2 to 8, registered 14,628 cases of COVID-19, while week 52, which ran from December 26 to January 1, accounted for 3,385 cases. This represents a 332% increase from week to week, with an average of 2,090 cases per day.

During epidemiological week 1, the average number of hospitalized cases was 149, while the average for week 52 was 119 admitted cases, showing an increase of 25.2% in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 1 registered 139 hospital admissions and 53 for week 52, this represents an increase of 162.3% in new hospital admissions.

Changes in vehicular restrictions

Given the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country, starting today, and until January 23, the nighttime vehicular restrictions start at 10 pm and run until 5:00 am.

Authorities recognize that the omicron variant causes an “exponential” increase in cases and for that reason immediate measures must be taken and that they will be in force for a short term since the fourth wave of infections is expected to extend for around six weeks.

The 10 pm is also the new closing time that must be respected by businesses.

In addition, mass events are suspended until January 23.

Read more: Vehicle restrictions starting at 10 pm from Tuesday, January 11; massive activities suspended

Also, starting today (Tuesday), we can expect an increase in operations on the roads and shops.

“We must also work on control, so security authorities and health authorities are going to intensify preventive controls, both on the road and in different activities, which also includes clandestine activities.

“And beware that with clandestine activities, bars and clandestine parties, we need the support of everyone, from the parents, the people who attend these events, that please abstain and also, the different authorities that they must intervene in the process; It is not only a matter for the Fuerza Publica (national police) or the Municipal Police, judicial authorities will also help a lot in this and we must have the maximum support in this regard,” said the Executive President of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexander Solís.

The objective is to maintain permanent surveillance of compliance with health protocols, allowed capacity and respect for the vehicle restriction schedule.

