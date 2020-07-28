Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Hotel operators reported high occupancy during the first long weekend

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
16
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Tourism was reactivated during the first long weekend, the first of the seven holidays moved to next Monday, in order to reactivate the economy of this sector.

Juan Carlos Chávez of the Pacific Chamber of Tourism and Sustainable Commerce, explained that in Playa Jacó, the hotels were fully occupied (to the sanitary measures) and visitors were able to enjoy the beach again until 9:30 am.

The leader explained that both hotels and local businesses benefited from the three days holiday weekend.

For her part, Flora Ayub of the Chamber of Hotels, added that despite the fact that the preliminary data is good, it is also remarkable that hoteliers are rehiring employees who months ago had laid off or reduced their working hours.

“It was a positive weekend and that the sector has benefited not only in hotels, but restaurants and the productive sector in general,” said Rubén Acón of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur).

The next long weekend Mother’s day, August 15-17.

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

