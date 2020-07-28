Tuesday, 28 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 612 new cases and deaths in 11 on July 27

A 100-year-old man is one of the infected with the coronavirus

Rico
By Rico
12
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) This Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported Monday the country registered 612 new cases of the new coronavirus, for a total of 15,841 confirmed cases ranging from 0 to 100 years.

A total of 3,824 people have recovered in 79 cantons: 323 people are hospitalized, 56 of them in intensive care with an age range of 0 to 79 years.

“Already the number of hospitalized cases is reaching a record 323 people and we have 56 people in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The ICU is not only for COVID-19, it is also for all serious conditions. The more we all collaborate, the more we do our part, the more we comply with the protocols, the more we are going to ensure that this number of people does not continue to increase, but rather that it falls and that it does not lead to a collapse, “said Salas.

Salas reported that this Monday 11 new deaths,  for a total of 115.

Ten of the deceased were Costa Rican and one foreigner. Six were residents of San José; one of them died in the ambulance while being transferred to the San Juan de Dios Hospital from complications in his health; He was a 52 years old and had no risk factors.

Six of the deceased were admitted to the Specialized Patient Care Center with covid-19 (Ceaco). The ages of all the dead range between 42 and 93 years; most had high blood pressure and diabetes as risk factors.

  • A 93-year-old woman, Costa Rican, resident of Heredia. She was admitted to the San Vicente de Paul Hospital, being diagnosed on July 22. She suffered from high blood pressure.
  • A 77-year-old foreign woman, a resident of Heredia. She was admitted to Ceaco, being diagnosed on July 20. In addition to age, she had no history of risk.
  • A 73-year-old woman, Costa Rican, resident of San José. She was admitted to Ceaco, being diagnosed on July 21. She suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.
  • An 82-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, being diagnosed on July 19. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
  • A 52-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He died in the ambulance while being transferred to the San Juan de Dios hospital. A post-mortem sample was taken with a positive result on July 26. The deceased was known as sane.
  • A 42-year-old woman, Costa Rican, resident of San José. She was admitted to the Hospital México, being diagnosed on July 26. She suffered from high blood pressure and obesity.
  • An 89-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to Ceaco, being diagnosed on June 3. He suffered from heart disease and lung disease.
  • An 85-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to Ceaco, being diagnosed on July 26. He suffered from ischemic heart disease, high blood pressure and had a history of smoking.
  • A 53-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Puntarenas. He was admitted to Ceaco, being diagnosed on July 17. He suffered from high blood pressure.
  • A 92-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Heredia. He was admitted to Ceaco and was diagnosed on July 24. He had COPD and had a history of smoking.
  • A 76-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 12. In addition to age, he had no history of risk.
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

