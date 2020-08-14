Friday, 14 August 2020
Hotel owner where murder of María Luisa Cedeño occurred

Almost a month after the cruel murder of the anesthesiologist, the OIJ now have three men in custody and remain hermetic on the possible motive for the crime

(QCOSTARICA) The owner of the La Mansion Inn hotel, in Quepos, Puntarenas, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly linked to the murder of the anesthesiologist María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, on Monday, July 20, in a room in his hotel.

María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, anesthesiologist murdered in a hotel in Quepos. Photo taken from Facebook.

The suspect, surnamed Bodaan, 69, who was detained Thursday at his home in Quepos, confirmed the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). He became the third arrested in this case.

On the possible motive for the murder, investigators are being hermetic, not provided further details other than confirming and that they “managed to collect elements that link him to the events that occurred.”

In addition to Bodaan, two other suspects have been arrested and are in preventive detention. The first is a man named Herrera Martínez, 32, who is a renowned nightclub dancer. He was captured the same day the body was discovered, after shoe prints and several scratches incriminated him. Martínez lived in the hotel for about a year, and a friend of a Bodaan.

The second is a systems engineer, surnamed Miranda Izquierdo, 36 years old. He was arrested on July 25 in Jaco. The presumption of the OIJ is that Miranda had a friendly relationship with the owner of the hotel, the reason why, two weeks before the murder, he was teleworking at La Mansion Inn.

For reasons that are still under investigation, Miranda would have helped Martínez to commit the murder of the woman.

María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, who was head of the Anesthesiology and Recovery Service at Hospital Cima, in Escazú, San José, decided to vacation at this hotel for three days, arriving on Saturday, July 18 and stayed in room 21.

Everything was apparently normal, so much so that the doctor, on Sunday, at 9 pm, went down to reception to ask for a bottle of wine. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Monday, July 20, the day she was to have checked out, at noon, the hotel cleaning staff knocked on her room door. After not getting a response, the hotel maid entered the room and found the body.

 

 

