The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica announced April 7, 2020, that due to countrywide travel restrictions routine consular services will not be offered on Wednesday, April 8 and the U.S. Embassy will be closed from Thursday, April 9 to Monday, April 13, due to observance of local holidays.

If you have an emergency requiring Consular assistance, please call +506-2519 2000 or visit our embassy website at https://cr.usembassy.gov/.

Current Status of Passport Applications for Overseas Posts

Because of public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020, the U.S Department of State began limiting its passport operations. Effective April 2, we have further limited our ability to offer routine passport and citizenship services overseas.

In an emergency, our embassies/consulates can assist with an emergency passport for an adult or a minor. If you have not received your Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA), an emergency passport may be issued by your nearest embassy/consulate.

We encourage you to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates in your country, as well as the days and hours of American Citizen Services and possible evacuation plans.

If you have previously applied for a passport or citizenship service, you should expect significant delays receiving your passport and your citizenship evidence documents. Contact your nearest embassy or consulate to check on the status of your passport or citizenship document such as a Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA). Please consider waiting to apply until we resume normal operations.

Flights to the U.S.

U.S. citizens in Costa Rica needing a flight back to their home country should contact the Embassy. U.S.-based airlines aren’t expected to resume operations to Costa Rica until at least May.

For more information, visit the U.S. Embassy’s website.