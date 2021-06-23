Wednesday 23 June 2021
type here...
Trends

How to Continue Learning German If You Live in Berlin

by Carter Maddox
5

Berlin is the place to be: the best parks, cinemas, concerts, and cultural life attract many students every year. COVID-19 has changed the situation a bit, but in general, not much.

The city can distract you from learning. It is why we made a list of tips on how to continue learning German even if you are in the heart of the country.

Remember Your Motive

- Advertisement -

Motivation and desire are critical factors in any endeavor, and learning German is no exception. The first and significant step is to determine the motive, that is, you need to imagine why you need to learn German, you have to know how to ask questions in German at least!.

There is a desire to achieve this goal from a correctly set motive and a formulated purpose. Even psychologists advise you to print out a short formulation of your explanation and hang it in those places in the house where you are most often.

Get rid of the myth that German is tough to learn. Any language is complex at first glance. German is a unique language, and if you remember the rules, everything will go like clockwork since there are not many exceptions. Learning German is not as difficult as some students think, especially if you hire a private German tutor.

Change Media

Buy Spotify with recordings in German, and it can be both audiobooks and music discs. The benefits will be enormous even if you play them in the background. You will get used to the rhythm of the language, pronunciation, intonation. For many young people, a good motivation for learning a language is the music of their favorite German band, the text with which you want to understand and sing along.

- Advertisement -

Watch films/cartoons / TV series in German with the subtitles in your mother tongue. There is a study in two directions – you hear and you see.

Talk to Strangers

Get to know other people who speak better than you and whose language level is higher than yours. It is essential always to have someone nearby who can help you if needed. Try to memorize words and sentences immediately with the correct German pronunciation as much as possible.

It is better to memorize the phonetic pronunciation correctly from the beginning because it is challenging to relearn. You can get acquainted with new words, read the transcription, or listen to the pronunciation in audio. Sometimes mispronunciation can lead to misunderstandings or embarrassment. There are words in German that Berliners only can teach you how to spell and pronounce. Don’t be afraid, and you can do that!

Set Time for the Language Learning

Constant exercise is also vital. There are many Internet pages where you can learn German online. They are structured interestingly so that the student does not get bored with learning the language. The big advantage is that learning German online is almost free. You don’t need to buy textbooks – go online and do all the exercises.

Spend at least thirty minutes studying the language every day, whether it’s a grammar exercise or a cartoon in German. The most crucial thing in any language learning is consistency. Less is better – but daily than large volumes, but with long breaks.

Visit Entertaining Places

Don’t let yourself get bored. Add new elements to it: games, music, online communication with native speakers, films as soon as self-study of German becomes uninteresting. Don’t let boredom break your desire to master the language. There are so many friendly and fun places to visit: books club, cinema club. Go for a walk, and you pop round to the meeting of great Berliners.

Conclusion

- Advertisement -

Living in Berlin is an exciting experience, even if you know the language. Arriving there, some may forget about learning the language. We hope these tips will help you get back on track and continue learning German.

The best way to learn German is to immerse yourself in the language environment fully. One month of intensive communication with a native would get you quickly and farther than if you studied the language at home without contact with the country and the language.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTico tried to enter via San Jose airport with ¢93 million in cash
Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Germany opens borders to Ticos from this Friday!

National

Full court decides not to investigate or dismiss Emilia Navas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Emilia Navas will not be removed from her position as attorney general, after calls for her to step down due to her...
Front Page

Since 2018 MECO has received contracts from the State for more than ¢139 billion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost ¢140 billion colones (US$227 million dollars) is the amount the MECO construction company was able to snare for public works contracts...
News

Informants assisted OIJ in corruption investigations, says the minister

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The investigation into alleged bribery of public officials in exchange for contracts for road works, received help from informants within the Consejo...
Banking

Will that be Cash or Sinpe Móvil?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sinpe Móvil is easy to use. From your phone, you can send money to friends, family and pay for things. Or receive...
Corrupion

Construction companies that paid alleged bribes would be disqualified for ten years

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If it is proven in a final judgment that they did pay bribes to Conavi officials, several companies could be disqualified from...
Nicaragua

Ortega government accuses imprisoned opponents of receiving money from the United States to overthrow him

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The Nicaraguan government assures that the imprisoned political opponents detained on charges of “inciting foreign intervention” are “usurpers” financed by the...
Trends

13 Powerful Home Remedies for Acne

Carter Maddox -
Acne is considered to be one of the most common skin ailments on the planet, with a record 60 million people being afflicted by...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 20: only “EVENS” can circulate

Rico -
Today, Sunday, June 20, only vehicles with "EVEN" ending plates CAN circulate The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Vaccine

Vaccination commission endorses J & J vaccine, says no to Sinovac

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE)  - National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission - endorsed the use of Johnson and Johnson...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.