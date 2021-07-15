Thursday 15 July 2021
type here...
BusinessConsumptionRedaqted

ICE loses mobile phone market share during pandemic

The State company decreased 10 percentage points in possession of cell lines compared to 2019; went from having 51% of the cell segment to controlling 41%

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – Kölbi, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) mobile phone brand, lost a 10 percentage point advantage in its share of the mobile telephony market during 2020, as confirmed by figures released this Wednesday by the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).

The State company decreased 10 percentage points in possession of cell lines compared to 2019; went from having 51% of the cell segment to controlling 41%.

In 2019, the Kölbi brand had 51% (4,375,000 subscriptions) of the market, while the Claro brand (Mexico’s América Móvil had 19% (1,616,000subscriptions); and the Movistar brand (Spain’s Telefónica) 30% (2,552,000 subscriptions).

- Advertisement -

Sutel indicated that this market closed with 7,512,000 subscriptions by 2020. Of these 41.1% (3,087,000) were Kölbi users, while Movistar grew to 38.6% (2,899,000), and Claro to 20.3% (1,524,000).

The State’s company market loss is evident in both prepaid and postpaid subscriptions.

In 2019, Kölbi had 48.8% of prepaid subscriptions, while Claro had 17.7% and Movistar 35.5%.

At the end of 2020, on the other hand, ICE was in second place with 35%, while Claro grew to 19.9% and Movistar was at 45, 2% with which it assumed the leadership of that market.

- Advertisement -

Postpaid, the ICE ended 2019 with 57.3% of the market, while Claro with 21.8% and Movistar with 20.6%.

During 2020, Kölbi fell to 53.2%; Claro, for its part, had a slight decrease to 21.2% and Movistar grew to 25.4%.

Walther Herrera, Director of Markets at Sutel, explained that the mobile market suffered a contraction from 2019 to 2020, going from 8,550,000 active lines to 7,512,000, representing a 12% drop reported by operators.

This also affected the penetration data of cell phones in Costa Rica. Instead of 169 cell lines per 100 inhabitants in 2019, the indicator remained at 150 by 2020.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica and Canada will cooperate in the development of hydrogen fuel
Next articleLong Covid has more than 200 symptoms, study finds
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Internet speed decreases during peaks in service

QCOSTARICA - Ever wonder why your surfing on the Internet slows...
Read more

ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon of free charges at Instituto Costarricense de...
Read more

MOST READ

Megan Fox describes Costa Rica ayahuasca trip with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I went to hell for eternity’

National

Teacher who miraculously survived a crash seeks another miracle, witnesses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - María Carranza Céspedes, a teacher at the rural high school Coquital de Los Chiles, assured that it was a miracle of God...
Coronavirus

Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms, study finds

Q Costa Rica -
Q24n - The largest ever international study of people with long Covid has identified more than 200 symptoms and prompted researchers to call for...
Trends

The Growing Popularity of American Football in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
American football is one of the most popular sports in the world. Of course, it has its origins in the United States, but many...
Alajuela

Couple detained in Alajuela for alleged sexual exploitation of women in clandestine massage parlor

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A woman, whose identity was not disclosed, would have been deceived by a couple who offered her a supposedly honest job through...
Health

1.7 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of July 5, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), reports there are already 2,521,795 doses have been applied against Covid-19...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 12: Plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, July 12, we go back to two plates being restricted. Today plates ending in 1  & 2  ending plates CANNOT circulate. The measure is...
Politics

Beyond a yolk, egging politics

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The egging of politicians is a well-known form of protest, though not a common one in Costa Rica. That is why the...
Education

Back to School: 1.2 million students return this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday, July 12, Costa Rica reopens schools after the forced suspension of the school year due to the rebound in covid-19...
Music

Costa Rican singer MishCatt signs with Universal Music

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - It is the weekend and the body knows it. And reasons for MishCatt to celebrate these days, since the Costa Rican...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.