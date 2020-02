The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) – the state power and telecommunications agency – building located near the San Pedro Mall, in Montes de Oca, could soon say “for sale” and move on to other hands.

The same could happen to dozens of the more than the 3,000 properties that ICE has already listed in an inventory with the idea of putting them up for sale or for rent in search of earning more liquidity and improve the management of the public company, reports La Nacion.