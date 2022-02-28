ICT presses Immigration to issue regulations for Laws on digital nomads

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Alvarado, is pressing the Dirección General y Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service, to issue the regulations of the Laws to attract digital nomads.

The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) is also pressuring the Promotora de Comercio Exterior (PROCOMER) – the Foreign Trade Promoter, for regulations on film investment in the country.

Both Laws have already been signed by President Carlos Alvarado, and are pending due regulations in order to be implemented. Carlos Ricardo Benavides, the legislator for the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), has questioned the government’s slowness on this issue.

According to the tourism minister, Gustavo Alvarado, both laws are necessary for the country’s economy.

José Castro, Film Commissioner of Costa Rica, revealed that there is already a draft of the regulation to attract film projects to the country, which will be consulted before institutions this week.

Regarding the regulation for the attraction of digital nomads, the government replied that “it is in the final phase of the inter-institutional review process to be able to go out for public consultation, and later for publication.”

