Monday 26 April 2021
type here...
Health

If ICU beds at Caja hopistals are none, can private hospital beds be used?

 Authorities from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) warn of the imminent collapse of hospital services.

by Rico
131

QCOSTARICA – Authorities from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) warned on Saturday that, if the rate of COVID-19 infections continues with the demand on hospitalizations, the collapse of hospital services is imminent.

If the limited number of beds in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) are taken, could the authorities use the beds of private medical centers?

- Advertisement -

The answer to that question is still under analysis, although the CCSS medical manager, Dr. Mario Ruiz, says “it is a possibility.”

“There is a working committee that is analyzing the use of intensive care beds in private hospitals. The issue is that in private hospitals there are also internet patients (with Covid),” said the doctor.

According to Dr. Ruis, private hospitals have cooperated in taking samples for the diagnosis of COVID-19, as well as in the care of patients who prefer not to go to CCSS hospitals.

“The final decision has not yet been reached, especially since they are also managing intensive care patients and intensivists who work in private hospitals are also required for that.

- Advertisement -

“Some of them are intensivists who work with the CCSS and do so on outside of working hours. The committee is analyzing it and it is a possibility,” concluded the medical manager.

So far private hospitals have not publicly commented on the possibility of accepting CCSS covid-19 patients.

It may also interest you: Private sale of the Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica seen difficult in the short term

Currently, covid-19 patients under medical in private hospitals can afford to do so or are covered by insurance, such as in the case of tourists to have travel insurance, as a requirement of entry, that covers medical costs and accommodations while visiting the country.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe Cunning Hippie Killer Who Eluded Authorities With Victims’ Passports
Next articleNew vehicle restrictions apply starting Tuesday, here’s what you should know
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

New vehicle restrictions apply starting Tuesday, here’s what you should know

QCOSTARICA - As announced on Saturday, the new vehicular restrictions will...
Read more

E.U. Set to Let Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Visit This Summer

BRUSSELS (NYTimes.com) - American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against...
Read more

MOST READ

The Cunning Hippie Killer Who Eluded Authorities With Victims’ Passports

Health

Today’s Coronavirus News: Friday record in ICU to covid-19 and the second highest number in daily cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Friday, April 23, 2021, shortly after 6:00 pm, the Ministry of Health reported the second-highest number of covid-19 cases in a...
Health

Today’s Coronavirus News: Costa Rica went from 3,000 weekly infections to 6,000 in 14 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the last two weeks, the country doubled the new cases of covid-19, from 3,000 weekly cases to 6,000. In the past week...
Health

Costa Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday, April 29, 2021, Costa Rica began vaccinations with the Astra Zeneca vaccine with the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, being...
Business

Business sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Through campaigns on social networks and a call for the inspection of sanitary measures, the business sector closes ranks to ask the...
Front Page

New vehicle restrictions apply starting Tuesday, here’s what you should know

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As announced on Saturday, the new vehicular restrictions will go into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27. Here is what you should know. The nighttime...
Health

Costa Rica breaks record: 1,776 covid-19 cases in a single day

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Thursday, April 22, was a record breaking day for covid-19 cases in Costa Rica when the country registered the highest number of...
HQ

Woman crashes head-on with tanker truck. Did she foresee her own death?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Emily Vega Espinoza, 43, tragically lost her life when the car she was driving crashed head-on into a tanker truck. The incident occurred...
Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel is the new leader of the Communist Party of Cuba after the departure of Raúl Castro

Q24N -
Q24N (La Habana) Cuba turned the page on the governments of the Castro brothers, with the retirement on Monday of Raúl Castro, 89, in...
San Jose

For the second consecutive year no Festival of Light, Carnaval or Tope

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced this Wednesday that this year, for the second consecutive year, there will not be the traditional...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.