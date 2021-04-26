If ICU beds at Caja hopistals are none, can private hospital beds be used?

QCOSTARICA – Authorities from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) warned on Saturday that, if the rate of COVID-19 infections continues with the demand on hospitalizations, the collapse of hospital services is imminent.

If the limited number of beds in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) are taken, could the authorities use the beds of private medical centers?

The answer to that question is still under analysis, although the CCSS medical manager, Dr. Mario Ruiz, says “it is a possibility.”

“There is a working committee that is analyzing the use of intensive care beds in private hospitals. The issue is that in private hospitals there are also internet patients (with Covid),” said the doctor.

According to Dr. Ruis, private hospitals have cooperated in taking samples for the diagnosis of COVID-19, as well as in the care of patients who prefer not to go to CCSS hospitals.

“The final decision has not yet been reached, especially since they are also managing intensive care patients and intensivists who work in private hospitals are also required for that.

“Some of them are intensivists who work with the CCSS and do so on outside of working hours. The committee is analyzing it and it is a possibility,” concluded the medical manager.

So far private hospitals have not publicly commented on the possibility of accepting CCSS covid-19 patients.

Currently, covid-19 patients under medical in private hospitals can afford to do so or are covered by insurance, such as in the case of tourists to have travel insurance, as a requirement of entry, that covers medical costs and accommodations while visiting the country.