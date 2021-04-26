Monday 26 April 2021
type here...
Central AmericaNicaragua

Seismic activity in the surroundings of the Masaya Volcano

by Q24N
6

TODAY NICARAGUA – Ineter, the Instituto Nicaragüense de Estudios Territoriales (Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies) reports on seismic activity in the surroundings of the Masaya Volcano

It is probable that earthquakes of similar magnitudes will be registered in the coming days, there is little probability that this activity will lead to an earthquake of greater magnitude.

It is probable that earthquakes of similar magnitudes will be registered in the next few hours or days, there is little probability that this activity will lead to an earthquake of greater magnitude.

Ineter specialists report that seismic activity has been recorded in the vicinity of the Masaya volcano, in the extreme North-East (approximately 4km north of Nindiri). So far, a series of 5 low magnitude earthquakes have occurred, ranging from 2.4 degrees to 2.9 degrees, and with depths between 5 to 16 km (local faulting earthquakes).

- Advertisement -

The strongest earthquake recorded was 2.9 degrees, at 9:09 pm Friday (April 23), some of these earthquakes have been reported felt by the population.

Authorities report on earthquakes registered in the vicinity of the Masaya volcano

Ineter reports that these local faulting earthquakes are due to a secondary fault to the Cofradia fault system (South Terminal segment). It is probable that earthquakes of similar magnitudes will be registered in the next few hours or days, there is little probability that this activity will lead to an earthquake of greater magnitude.

Regarding the behavior of the Masaya Volcano in the face of these earthquakes, we have the following:

  1. Since this series of earthquakes began, the volcanic tremor has shown a slight increase in its normal behavior, so we must be attentive to the possible occurrence of small explosions of gases, ashes and expulsion of small fragments of rocks in the surroundings of the crater.
  2. The slopes of the crater are unstable, and if the seismicity continues, landslides could occur inside the volcano.
  3. Additionally, in the event of new earthquakes in the same area, the seismic wave can generate the formation of large bubbles of volcanic gases under the lava lake, which when rising rapidly could induce lava splashes inside the crater.
- Advertisement -

In this sense, the Ineter recommends closing access to the Masaya Volcano park to all visitors for a period of 48 hours, including the French expedition that is currently carrying out descent activities on the volcano, coordinated by the CINEMATECA colleagues.

Source: El19Digital.com

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIf ICU beds at Caja hopistals are none, can private hospital beds be used?
Next articleNew vehicle restrictions apply starting Tuesday, here’s what you should know
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Nicaragua to renew electoral tribunal, amid claims for impartiality

TODAY NICARAGUA – The Nicaraguan Legislative Assembly, controlled by the ruling...
Read more

Order and tranquility, this is how voluntary vaccination against Covid-19 is developed in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – From the early hours of this Friday, seniors...
Read more

MOST READ

Alejandra Guzmán: “I am a devastated mother, I have never experienced something so ugly”

Colombia

Colombia exceeds 400 covid deaths daily for the first time; tightens measures

Rico -
QCOLOMBIA - Colombia registered, for the first time, 420 deaths associated with covid-19 on Monday, the highest figure reported in a single day since...
Electric Vehicles

ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon of free charges at Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) fast-charging stations is over for owners of electric car, as they...
Security

New surveillance cameras seek to reduce assaults on the General Cañas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of Heredia will place four surveillance cameras on a section of the General Cañas highway that has registered an escalation...
Health

CDC recommends US citizens travel fully vaccinated to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) raised the alert about Covid-19 in Costa Rica to the maximum category. This means that the...
Health

Today’s Coronavirus News: Costa Rica went from 3,000 weekly infections to 6,000 in 14 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the last two weeks, the country doubled the new cases of covid-19, from 3,000 weekly cases to 6,000. In the past week...
Health

Costa Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday, April 29, 2021, Costa Rica began vaccinations with the Astra Zeneca vaccine with the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, being...
Redaqted

KLM announces reactivation of flights to Costa Rica starting June 29

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - KLM announced, this Monday, April 19, that it will reactivate its flights between the Netherlands and Costa Rica, starting on June 29. The...
Health

Costa Rica breaks record: 1,776 covid-19 cases in a single day

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Thursday, April 22, was a record breaking day for covid-19 cases in Costa Rica when the country registered the highest number of...
Health

Health workers obliged to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced Friday through a statement that health workers must comply with the mandatory vaccination against...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.