TODAY NICARAGUA – Ineter, the Instituto Nicaragüense de Estudios Territoriales (Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies) reports on seismic activity in the surroundings of the Masaya Volcano

It is probable that earthquakes of similar magnitudes will be registered in the next few hours or days, there is little probability that this activity will lead to an earthquake of greater magnitude.

Ineter specialists report that seismic activity has been recorded in the vicinity of the Masaya volcano, in the extreme North-East (approximately 4km north of Nindiri). So far, a series of 5 low magnitude earthquakes have occurred, ranging from 2.4 degrees to 2.9 degrees, and with depths between 5 to 16 km (local faulting earthquakes).

The strongest earthquake recorded was 2.9 degrees, at 9:09 pm Friday (April 23), some of these earthquakes have been reported felt by the population.

Ineter reports that these local faulting earthquakes are due to a secondary fault to the Cofradia fault system (South Terminal segment).

Regarding the behavior of the Masaya Volcano in the face of these earthquakes, we have the following:

Since this series of earthquakes began, the volcanic tremor has shown a slight increase in its normal behavior, so we must be attentive to the possible occurrence of small explosions of gases, ashes and expulsion of small fragments of rocks in the surroundings of the crater. The slopes of the crater are unstable, and if the seismicity continues, landslides could occur inside the volcano. Additionally, in the event of new earthquakes in the same area, the seismic wave can generate the formation of large bubbles of volcanic gases under the lava lake, which when rising rapidly could induce lava splashes inside the crater.

In this sense, the Ineter recommends closing access to the Masaya Volcano park to all visitors for a period of 48 hours, including the French expedition that is currently carrying out descent activities on the volcano, coordinated by the CINEMATECA colleagues.

