Thursday 22 April 2021
type here...
HealthNewsVaccine

Private sale of the Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica seen difficult in the short term

The vaccines in the country are products with emergency approval, registration is a much more complicated process; Pfizer denies deals with private bidders

by Rico
27

QCOSTARICA – Private clinics and pharmacies are in the possibility of starting the processes to sell vaccines against covid-19 in Costa Rica, however, the possibility of bringing and registering the drugs in the country is complicated.

Roberto Arroba Tijerino, National Coordinator of Immunizations of the Ministry of Health and technical secretary of the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE), confirmed that there are private health service providers who have shown an interest, but so far none has made it happen.

The process to be followed is more rigorous than with other products and the Health registration will include several evaluations.

- Advertisement -

This is because the vaccines currently being applied are authorized for emergency use and not approved private commercialization.

“An emergency use permit means that they cannot be sold privately. (…) one thing is an authorization for emergency use and another is a health record,” stressed Arroba.

In an interview with La Nación on Wednesday, Arroba stated that it would be very difficult for vaccines to be sold in private establishments in the short term.

“The same pharmaceutical companies have told us that they themselves are not in a position to market vaccines privately,” Arroba stressed.

- Advertisement -

Also of interest: Pharmacies could sell any Covid-19 vaccine authorized by regulatory agencies

This Thursday morning it was revealed were alleged negotiations between the Clinica Biblica Hospital and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine line), Pfizer and Moderna, for the purchase of vaccine doses.

La Nacion report said that the Clinica Bibilica did not respond to their inquiries. For their part, Pfizer denied the possibility of selling vaccines to private suppliers in any country in the world.

“In the current context of emergency due to the pandemic, the sale of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 through private channels is not planned,” said Roberto Dormond, director of Public Affairs for Pfizer Central America and the Caribbean,

“To ensure equity in access to their vaccine during this stage of the global emergency, companies are prioritizing their available doses for supply agreements signed with national governments and supranational organizations such as the COVAX mechanism; providing doses in accordance with designated distribution channels and vaccination sites, subject to corresponding authorization or regulatory approval,” he added.

Logistics and cold chain

In addition to guaranteeing the product, private companies must also take into consideration various aspects related to application logistics, before vaccinating.

- Advertisement -

For example, not all might have the -70° C or -20° C (-94° F or -4° F)  and storage conditions required by Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, respectively.

This requires special ultra-low temperature freezers.

In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, which comes in vials with six doses which must be prepared with a dissolved serum, it should also be taken into account that once the doses are prepared they must be applied in a period of no more than six hours.

But it would be easier to save doses of AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, whose storage temperature is the same as that of the rest of the vaccines available in Costa Rica: between 2° C and 8° C.

Commitment

In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, Costa Rica has an agreement with this pharmaceutical for 4,000,425 doses. The original purchase was for 3 million doses. On March 15, 2021, Costa Rica signed with Pfizer for the purchase of 1 million additional vaccines.

With the latest shipment received on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the total doses shipped by Pfizer since the first on December 23, 2020, now stands at 1,022,685 doses.

In addition to the Pfizer vaccines, Costa Rica has contracts with AstraZeneca for 1,092,000 doses, and with the multilateral COVAX mechanism for 2,037,600 doses (43,200 doses were received on April 7, 2021). Deliveries are expected to in May.

Read also: Costa Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine

Thus, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine supply agreements for the country amounts to 7,130,025 doses, enough to vaccinate 3,565,012 people over 18 years of age.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMore Costa Ricans Vaccinated Than Total of COVID Cases
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More Costa Ricans Vaccinated Than Total of COVID Cases

QCOSTARICA - More than 247,000 people in Costa Rica have received...
Read more

CCSS receives donation of 10,000 vials of fentanyl from El Salvador

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will receive...
Read more

MOST READ

A Cuba Without a Castro? A Country Steps Into the Unknown.

Limon

Ruta 32 closed again, third night in a row!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For the third consecutive night, the Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, was closed from 7 pm Friday and until...
Health

Costa Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday, April 29, 2021, Costa Rica began vaccinations with the Astra Zeneca vaccine with the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, being...
Economic Recovery

March the most active month in tourists arrivals since borders were opened

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With 89,263 international arrivals, March became the month with the best tourist visitation to Costa Rica since the gradual reopening of the...
San Jose

For the second consecutive year no Festival of Light, Carnaval or Tope

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced this Wednesday that this year, for the second consecutive year, there will not be the traditional...
Farandula

Former Miss Costa Rica detained at San Jose airport on suspicion of false covid test

Rico -
UPDATED April 17 QCOSTARICA - Model, television presenter and former Miss Costa Rica 2018, Natalia Carvajal Sánchez, was arrested this Friday, morning, April 16, at...
Cuba

The Internet, the stone in the Cuban government’s shoe

Q24N -
Q REPORTS (Havana) "Lies", "manipulation", "subversion": Raúl Castro, who handed over the reins of the Communist Party of Cuba this Monday, does not mince...
Health

Hospitalizations of under 50s with covid-19 concerning

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In addition to the concern of the sharp increase in cases this week as Costa Rica is hit with the third wave...
Culture

Key Largo: From Brothel to Cultural Center

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The building that housed the Key Largo adult entertainment center, in the heart of San José, will have a new facet: it...
Honduras

Honduras makes “historic” purchase of bananas from Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - For the first time in its history, Honduras had to import bananas, after IOTA and ETA hurricanes destroyed a large part of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.