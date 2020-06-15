Covid-19 Costa Rica: 53 new on Sunday; total reaches 1,715

(QCOSTARICA) With the addition of 53 new with COVID-19, the total infected since March has reached 1,715. This was confirmed by Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, at a press conference on Sunday.

There are now 951 active cases. A total of 752 people have recovered, discharged by Health authorities as being COVID-19 free. Regrettably there are 12 deceased, 9 men and 3 women.

Salas reported that there are active cases in 76 of the 82 cantons of the country. This Sunday Nandayure, Guanacaste and Matina, Limón reported cases.

The age range of people who have been infected ranges from 0 to 92 years.

Currently there are 17 patients in hospital, 3 of whom are in intensive care.

