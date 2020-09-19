Saturday, 19 September 2020
Immigration postpones re-opening to October

The central and regional offices of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería are expected to reopen in October. The date will be announced in the next few days.

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), last-minute announced Friday that is extending the closing of its central offices to October 2020.

Making line at Costa Rica’s immigration offices in La Uruca. The central and regional offices of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería are expected to reopen in October. Archive photo

The DGME was to have opened its doors again to the general public on Friday (September 18), however, will remain “restricted entry” until October 2020, in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and in consideration of the gradual opening measures of the central offices for the and the civil servants, as well as a large number of nationals and foreigners who appear at the central in La Uruca and regional offices.

The October opening date was not announced, the DGME said it will inform of the opening day in the next few days through the information channels that the institution has such as the website, social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

“The opening of the services will be carried out not only in person, with security measures, but will bring innovations in relation to digital procedures, which will prevent users from having to present themselves to carry them out.

“These procedures will be communicated promptly.

“The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners continues with the commitment to avoid the spread of COVID19, maintaining the prevention measures established by the Ministry of Health. We appreciate the understanding of the users, and we motivate them to follow the established health measures,” reads the statement published Friday afternoon.

