Friday 22 October 2021
type here...
Search

Impressive flooding in the Legislative Assembly building

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Massacre in Buenos Aires: Aerial images show farm where multiple crime occurred

QCOSTARICA - The British online newspaper, DailyMail, in a...
Read more

Impressive flooding in the Legislative Assembly building

QCOSTARICA - Once again, the new Legislative Assembly building,...
Read more

94% in Costa Rica recognize the importance of vaccination against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 94% in Costa Ricans believe in the...
Read more

Vaccination Commission Allows First Responders to Receive Third Dose of AstraZeneca

QCOSTARICA - Given the current availability of AstraZeneca vaccine...
Read more

Reduction of the Marchamo now depends on Carlos Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - By a majority voter, on Thursday legislators...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 22: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, October 22, vehicles with...
Read more

Tourism warns that the mandatory vaccination certificate for tourists will put the high season at risk

QCOSTARICA - The sanitary measures announced by the government...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Once again, the new Legislative Assembly building, the grey concrete box recently built to house the country’s lawmakers, couldn’t keep the rain out.

Legislators David Gourzong, Dragos Dolanescu, Víctor Morales and Marolin Azofeifa in the Special Commission for Coastal Zones.

Several offices building were flooded this Thursday, legislators and assistants having to scurry for plastic to cover the desktops, pitchers to trap the water and umbrellas to keep dry from water dropping from the ceiling.

Although there were dozens of leaks reported, the main areas affected were the as happened in the office of legislator Catalina Montero, on the fifth floor and commission rooms on the 4th floor.

- Advertisement -

Legislators of the Special Commission for Coastal Zones had to meet in the midst of the constant waterfalls, given the lack of consensus to stop the proceedings.

Antonio Ayales, executive director of the Congress, said that a pipe burst in a bathroom in a Catalina Montero office. It is a conduit that uses groundwater for sanitation services. “They are clean waters,” he said.

 

This is not the first time that this type of flooding has happened, since several months ago the entrance of legislative employees was flooded, on the 2nd floor, due to the lack of a slope that would prevent the entry of water when it rains very hard.

- Advertisement -

Through a statement, the trust of the state bank the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), owner of the Congress building that leases it back to the legislative power, reported that the flood was caused by damage to the pipes, which caused a water leak that affected part of the property.

“We began immediately with the application of the corresponding protocols and proceeds to control the outlet of water,” reported the Legislative Assembly / BCR 2011 trust.

It was also indicated that both the trust and the Assembly’s Maintenance Administration Unit contacted the construction company and the insurer to make a preliminary analysis of the situation.

- Advertisement -

The director of Press and Protocol, Karla Granados, affirmed that the executive director of the Assembly, Antonio Ayales, was meeting with the representatives of Edica, the construction company, and the management company, Mabinsa, to solve the problem.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article94% in Costa Rica recognize the importance of vaccination against covid-19
Next articleMassacre in Buenos Aires: Aerial images show farm where multiple crime occurred
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Thursday’s Downpour flooded the new Legislative Assembly building

HQ - The first downpour of 2021 - in March! -...
Read more

Mutiplaza Escazu Offered “Waterfalls” On Tuesday

Multiplaza Escazu on Tuesday afternoon suffered damage to a part of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.