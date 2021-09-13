Improvements to tolls in Río Segundo and Naranjo after years of deterioration

QCOSTARICA – After years of deterioration and antiquity, work has already begun to modernize the toll collection stations in Río Segundo (east of the San Jose airport) and Naranjo de Alajuela on the Ruta 1.

The Ruta Uno trust, administrator of the tolls on the General Cañas (San José-San Ramón) section, explained that they are readjusting the electrical installations (wiring, lamps, sockets, etc.), improvements to the canopy, and the reconstruction of the islands.

In addition, lightning rods will be placed at both points.

“All these tasks are being carried out while the contract is drawn up that will allow to complement all the renovation and expansion works of both stations,” detailed the organization, through an official report.

Currently, the trust is preparing for the contracting of Block 2b of the Obras Impostergables (obis) – Impossible Works – program, which includes the improvement of the infrastructure of the existing toll stations.

“This will increase the number of toll booths, we temporarily focus on immediate improvements, to provide a better service as far as possible,” justified Ruta Uno.

When it comes into operation by the end of the year, electronic charging at the Río Segundo and Naranjo toll stations will temporarily operate under the “stop and go” scheme.

Ruta Uno explained that the awarded company is currently carrying out the administrative and design processes for the implementation of the system.

What does “stop and go” mean?

The payment method will force the user to stop for a few seconds to make the payment, either in cash or with an electronic device (such as the Quickpass).

“As the vehicle approaches the booth, the collector will manually classify it and, once the payment has been made, either in cash or with TAG, the lifting of the barrier will be enabled for the passage of the vehicle.

“This first phase is temporary and will be carried out in this way, given the current characteristics of the toll stations and the capacity of the road in those sectors, ”explained Ruta Uno, administered by the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR).

