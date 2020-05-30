Saturday, 30 May 2020
Argentina

In Argentina, Covid-19 numbers rise to over 15 thousand cases

(Prensa Latina/Q Costa Rica) With more than 717 new cases, the number of Covid-19 infections in Argentina this Saturday reached more than 15,000, while the number of deaths rose to 524 throughout the country.

In a new report, health authorities said that 93 percent of patients with the virus were diagnosed in the capital and the province of Buenos Aires, and of the 15,419 infected since the start of the pandemic on March 6, more than 5,000 have made a satisfactory recovery.

Anxiety is growing in the capital and the so-called ‘courbano bonaerense’, especially in the vulnerable areas, which have been hit the hardest, while the governments of these two localities are demanding to be aware and avoid being on the streets unnecessarily, while since Saturday a new obligatory permit to move around the city has been in place.

With a mortality rate of 11.5 per million inhabitants, the virus continues to hit Argentina.

Of the confirmed cases, 968 are imported, 6,727 close contacts of confirmed cases and the contagion by community circulation totals 5,408.

The main age groups affected are people between 20 and 59, with an average age of 37.

