Friday, 5 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

Increase in Covid-19 cases is linked to “agricultural or packaging activities,” says Salas

Costa Rica on June 3 registered the largest increase in Covid-19 cases in a single day, with 52 confirmed cases.

by Rico
26
Health Increase in Covid-19 cases is linked to "agricultural or packaging activities," says...

Costa Rica on June 3 registered the largest increase in Covid-19 cases in a single day, with 52 confirmed cases.

Modified date:

The spike of 52 new cases on Wednesday and 37 on Thursday of Covid-19 in Costa Rica is linked to agricultural and “packaging” activities, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas.

Banana packing in Costa Rica

“It wasn’t so much because of family contact. Of course, there has been, remember that this is why we use the term social bubble. But it (the sharp increase) has been closely related to more agricultural and packaging activities,” said Salas.

- payin the bills -

The minister was emphatic that these new cases are not related to the truckers. Last week, an outbreak of 18 new cases in Guanacaste was linked to one trucker.

“There are practically no cases (of truckers) anymore. A few cases are still being reported that have arisen as a result of this trucker. But at that time there was a containment to prevent more cases from being generated,” explained the minister.

Costa Rica on June 3 registered the largest increase in cases in a single day (24 hour period) since the pandemic began on March 6. On Thursday, the increases continued with 37 new cases.

Due to this increase in cases, the government placed several border districts under orange alert, where the measures were tightened and the vehicle restriction was increased. A total of 13 communities are now under this “localized” restriction, without affecting the restrictions in place in the rest of the country.

- paying the bills -

According to Salas, applying stricter measures to the entire country in response to the localized increases would hinder the re-opening of the economy and the much-needed return of international tourists to the country.

“That will depend a lot on how new cases are posing a threat in parts of the country, where there may be an increase in cases without an epidemiological link,” said Salas.

“At the moment we consider those specific sites to be the sites that are posing an increased risk of higher transmission. Local transmission exists but we have not reached community transmission,” he added.

Previous articleTourist buses will return to the street under vehicular restrictions
Next articleBack on the beach!
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

New Puntarenas Hospital

Health Q Costa Rica -
This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will...
Read more

Is it wet enough? IMN has the numbers

National Rico -
Think it didn't rain much yesterday? The rainy season has consolidated...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan Approach: Defy Science with Ignorance at the Helm

Q24N -
The newly released publication of guidelines the government has titled: “White book for the COVID-19 pandemic” demonstrates what independent scientists have been pointing out:...
Read more
Venezuela

Shortages and More Controls: Maduro Announces Gasoline Price Hike

Q24N -
The Chavista regime subsidized gasoline for decades and simultaneously destroyed the oil industry. Now, Venezuela is facing unprecedented shortages, and Nicolás Maduro’s regime has...
Climate

People with covid-19 affected by heavy rains will be placed in special shelters

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) People living in flood- or landslide-prone communities who are a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 will be placed in special shelters, with...
Health

Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors

Rico -
Legislators on Tuesday approved in first debate a bill that will penalize up to 10 years in prison for the abandonment of seniors. The initiative,...
HQ

39 detained in weekend mega-operations

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) During a series of mega-operations over the weekend, mainly in the greater metropolitan area, authorities arrested 39 and seized motorcycles, drugs, and weapons. The...
Coronavirus

Italian President Sergio Mattarella warns that the coronavirus crisis “is not over”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The crisis of the new coronavirus in Italy "has not ended," Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who praised the "unity" of his country in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA