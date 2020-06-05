Tourist buses will return to the street under vehicular restrictions

(QCOSTARICA) After almost 3 months without being able to circulate, the transport units (big buses, small buses, minivans, etc) dedicated to tourism services (“turismo”) will resume operations according to the last number on the license plate.

The Public Transportation Council (CTP) approved this June 2 a special restriction for vehicles to circulate, but with certain guidelines to comply with: both drivers and passengers must wear masks or plastic face shields (caretas in Spanish).

Likewise, the number of authorized passengers per unit may not be exceeded and – in case stopped by authorities – they must provide the hotel, cabin or accommodation reservations to which they are going to drop off or pick up, the telephone number of the place, number of passengers transporting and planned travel times.

Allowing tourist buses to operate goes in hand with the re-opening of hotels and some national parks.

The vehicular restrictions for the tour buses is as follows:



Mondays and Tuesdays: units whose license plate number ends in 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: with the final plate number ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays: all units may operate.

“The CTP understands the economic and social situation that affects a large number of families that provide the special transport service. In the case of tourism we have taken the considerations to reactivate the activity in accordance with the evolution of the health emergency,” said Manuel Vega, executive director of the institution.

Vega added that, according to the agreement, the CTP reserves the power to verify the information provided by the operators, and non-compliance to the sanitary measures imposed by the health authority with respect to COVID-19, could lead to the disqualification from operating during the national emergency.

“For particular situations of any unit with permission from the Special Tourism Service, other than the aforementioned parameters, an authorization may be requested from the Executive Directorate of the CTP for its assessment, approval or denial,” concluded the statement from the CTP, attached to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT).

Download the publication in PDF format here.

