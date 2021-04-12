India Overtakes Brazil as Second Worst-Hit Country by COVID-19

Q24N – The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world has topped 2.93 million; over 136 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.

India registered a record 168,912 COVID-19 cases overnight, overtaking Brazil as the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

According to Reuters data, India’s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil’s 13.48 million cases.

However, Brazil holds to second place in deaths associated with Covid-19, 353,000, while India is fourth with 170,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the United States still has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 31.2 million infected and 562,000 fatalities.

France and South Korea are now among a growing list of countries to have put an age limit on recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

- Advertisement -

France banned people under 55 from getting the vaccine, while South Korea stopped citizens under age 30 from receiving it, as fears of resulting blood clots persist.