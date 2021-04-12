Tourists can travel to the United States to get vaccinated against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Costa Ricans and other nationals, with a valid United States visa can travel there to be vaccinated against covid-19, without fear of suffering possible subsequent sanctions, such as the cancellation of their visit document.

This was confirmed by the United States Embassy in Costa Rica after several internet sites began to offer tourist packages for the inoculation of doses against the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

“We can confirm that traveling to the United States to receive medical treatment is an accepted purpose of travel, for those who have a valid visitor visa,” said the U.S. Embassy in San Jose.

However, the Embassy recalled that it is the responsibility of travelers to confirm that the health authorities of the state they will visit allow tourists to receive the inoculation, as each territory applies its own rules.

“If a person wants to know if he or she is eligible to receive the vaccine in the United States, they should raise the question with the local state authorities,” added the Embassy.

One of the states with more open policies is North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

“Covid-19 vaccines are available in North Carolina for everyone over the age of 16,” notes the official website of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which states “the vaccine is free everywhere in North Carolina, no photo ID or insurance is needed, nor us U.S. citizenship required or checked.”

North Carolina says it applies the open policy “to protect the health of the inhabitants of North Carolina, as well as to “promote equity in the distribution of vaccines.”

Alabama and Texas also began vaccinating “all persons 16 years of age or older”.

“In truth, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to having covid-19 in the rearview mirror. Until then, we should all continue to wear our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense that God gave us,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, US citizenship or proof of residency is also not required to receive doses.

The states of New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are scheduled to relax their requirements, beginning the third week of April.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, in other states such as Florida, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington, it is essential to be a resident. Even US citizens who do not live or work in those states are denied the vaccine.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that, by April 19, all adults in the country will be eligible to be inoculated against the coronavirus.

However, there is still an expectation about what are the requirements that the states will impose to supply the drug.