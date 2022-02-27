INS building is illuminated in support of Ukraine

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) – National Insurance Institute – building in downtown San José, was illuminated with light blue and yellow, the same colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a sign of solidarity for the invasion carried out by the Russian armed forces.

Similar acts have been seen in the main European capitals, where famous buildings wore the Ukraine colors.

All this occurs at the time that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on his compatriots to defend the capital city from an imminent attack by Russian troops who invaded the country on Thursday.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg praised the Ukrainian forces, “who are fighting bravely and remain capable of inflicting losses on the invading Russian forces.”

“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy is going to use all of his might to break through our defenses in the most vile, harsh, and inhuman way. Tonight, they are going to try an attack,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the presidential website.

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen posted on her personal Twitter account a photo of the European Commission building in Brussels, illuminated in the colors of Ukraine “in these dark times.” The hierarch recognized the symbol of solidarity and friendship with the European country.

