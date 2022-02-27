Sunday 27 February 2022
type here...
Search

INS building is illuminated in support of Ukraine

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Foreign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Foreign Ministry has managed to contact...
Read more

Authorities activate contingency plans to mitigate effects of the dry season

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - Costa...
Read more

Joey King Shares Photos from Costa Rica Trip

Q MAGAZINE (JustJared) Joey King looks beautiful in these...
Read more

INS building is illuminated in support of Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) -...
Read more

Ukraine-Russia conflict will leave more unemployment and less purchasing power to Costa Ricans

QCOSTARICA - Despite the fact that it is a...
Read more

ARESEP approves increase of gasoline prices

QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos...
Read more

Tips for Avoiding COVID-19 on your Vacation to US

Everybody needs to let off some steam now and...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) – National Insurance Institute – building in downtown San José, was illuminated with light blue and yellow, the same colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a sign of solidarity for the invasion carried out by the Russian armed forces.

San Jose, Costa Rica

Similar acts have been seen in the main European capitals, where famous buildings wore the Ukraine colors.

All this occurs at the time that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on his compatriots to defend the capital city from an imminent attack by Russian troops who invaded the country on Thursday.

Rome
- Advertisement -

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg praised the Ukrainian forces, “who are fighting bravely and remain capable of inflicting losses on the invading Russian forces.”

“We cannot lose the capital. I speak to our defenders, men and women on all fronts: tonight, the enemy is going to use all of his might to break through our defenses in the most vile, harsh, and inhuman way. Tonight, they are going to try an attack,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the presidential website.

10 Downing Street, London

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen posted on her personal Twitter account a photo of the European Commission building in Brussels, illuminated in the colors of Ukraine “in these dark times.” The hierarch recognized the symbol of solidarity and friendship with the European country.

Sarajevo
Berlin
Brussels
- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleUkraine-Russia conflict will leave more unemployment and less purchasing power to Costa Ricans
Next articleJoey King Shares Photos from Costa Rica Trip
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Foreign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Foreign Ministry has managed to contact nine Costa...
Read more

Guatemala condemns Russian attack, Bukele questions Biden and Nicaragua aligned with Russia

Q24N - The nations of Central America and the Caribbean showed...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega defends Russia’s stance over Ukraine

Q24N (Reuters) – Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega became one...
Health

Costa Rica’s “gradual opening” starts with elimination of vehicle restrictions as of March 7

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday afternoon, February 23, 2022, the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.