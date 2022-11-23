Wednesday 23 November 2022
type here...
Search

INS reports only 7% of Marchamos paid so far

The national insurer expects sales to increase with the payment of the Aguinaldo

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

INS reports only 7% of Marchamos paid so far

QCOSTARICA - The national insurer, the Instituto Nacional de...
Read more

Yokasta Valle: I beat a Spanish woman when everyone said it was impossible

QCOSTARICA - In an article published in La Nacion,...
Read more

Public workers will have time off this Wednesday to watch World Cup play

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, the Costa Rican Men's National...
Read more

Dry season has already started in the Central Valley and North Pacific

QCOSTARICA - The dry season, considered summer by Costa...
Read more

Transito prepares operations San Pedro for the SELE game against Spain

QCOSTARICA - The Fuente de la Hispanidad in San...
Read more

Owner of SYR stores arrested

QCOSTARICA - On the lam since November 11,  a...
Read more

“Costa Rica is the most modern and prosperous nation in North America”: Diario AS

QCOSTARICA - Diario AS, Spain's daily sports newspaper and...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢603.17 Buy

¢612.00 Sell

23 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The national insurer, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), is experiencing what can be considered lukewarm payment of the annual circulation permit, the Marchamo.

Owners of vehicles have until December 31 to pay the Marchamo or annual circulation permit

Three weeks in, the INS reports only some 121,000 Marchamos – 7% of the total circulation –  paid as of Tuesday, November 22. The 2023 Marchamo went on sale on November 1.

This represents a collection of almost ¢25 billion colones of the ¢329 billion the INS expects to collect, an amount that includes the compulsory insurance of vehicles and property tax, the single largest items in the majority of cases, among other things.

- Advertisement -

Though the INS has not commented on the cause of the lukewarm collections, a coupld of factors come into play: the economic conditions with the rising cost of living and the many reports of inflated fiscal values that determines the tax to be paid.

There have been reports of vehicles having a fiscal value than a brand new vehicle of the same make and model.

Sidney Viales, from INS Compulsory Insurance, said that the INS has received some 4.7 million consultations of the amount to be paid for the Marchamo.

Viales also warned of scammers taking advantage, offering payments of Marchamo at lower (adjusted) amounts or the promise of lowering the fiscal value

Viales warned that there are scammers who are taking advantage of vehicle owners.

The Aguinaldo or Christmas Bonus, an amount equivalent, for simplicity’s sake, to one month’s salary received between December 1 the previous year and November 30 the current year, will start to be paid from December 1.

- Advertisement -

The law requires ALL employers to pay the Aguinaldo to ALL salaried employees, not later than December 20.

Vehicle owners have until December 31 to pay the Marchamo, after which face sanctions such as traffic fines and/or confiscation of license plates and/or vehicle, in addition to surcharges on the amounts owed.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleYokasta Valle: I beat a Spanish woman when everyone said it was impossible
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ferraris top the list of cars with the highest Marchamos

QCOSTARICA - It's November and time to pay for the coming...
Read more

Marchamo collection starts today, Nov 1

QCOSTARICA - Today, Tuesday, November 1, begins the collection of the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Weather

“Christmas” weather will prevail this weekend!

QCOSTARICA - Temperatures between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius...
#WorldCup2022

“Oee-oee ticos, ticos”: Let the party begin!

QCOSTARICA - "Oee-oee ticos, ticos": The national cry of...
Paying the bills