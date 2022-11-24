Thursday 24 November 2022
Ruta 27 will have nightly regulated passage at km 44

Viaduct would be ready in October 2023

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ruta 27, at kilometer 44, will have regulated passage from 10 pm to 5 am, with the aim of carrying out the necessary leveling work and the construction of a viaduct.

Rendering of the viaduct to be constructed at km 44 of the Ruta 27

According to the concessionaire, Ruta 27 Globalvia, once the tree felling phase is completed they will start with the earthworks of the slope where the new 145-meter-long viaduct will be constructed, that will prevent drivers from going through a subsidence in the road as a result of a fault located 50 meters deep in that section of the road.

The regulated passage through km 44 is expected to continue until Monday, November 28,  for leveling fill work, to allow fluid passage through the area.

The viaduct, with a cost of US$15 million, is a structure parallel to the current roadway, so minimal impact on traffic is sought while it is being built, according to the concessionaire.

The work is expected to be completed by October 2023.

 

