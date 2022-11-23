Yokasta Valle: I beat a Spanish woman when everyone said it was impossible

QCOSTARICA – In an article published in La Nacion, Costa Rica’s professional boxer and world champion in two weight classes, provides words of encouragement to the players of Costa Rica’s men’s national soccer team, yes they can despite the challenge as they take to the field against Spain, later this morning, in the 2022 World Cup play in Qatar.

The words of Yokasta:

“Hello, my name is Yokasta Valle Álvarez, two-time world boxing champion and although after a misguided misunderstanding with a player from the National Team I told myself that I would never talk about football (soccer), religion or politics again, today I can make an exception because it’s about everyone’s team. From the illusion of an entire country, from that beautiful team jersey that makes us all vibrate, suffer and celebrate.

“As an athlete from afar, one says wow! How incredible the support that the muchachos (boys) receive from so many fans, sponsors, press…

“But far from envying them, at least I tell myself that they have earned it. In this beautiful country, in every corner of Costa Rica, we will be watching and living intensely before, during, and after each game. The truth is that for me it is well deserved and they should feel the pressure, in a good way, for having the honor of carrying the illusions and dreams (of so many).

“Being in the sports field and preparing to write about the Sele, thinking and analyzing what would be the best topic to talk about, I came across the statements of the young Jewison Bennette, who was only 18 years old, where he firmly says that he wants to be world champion.

“What a mindset, what a winner! But hey, how not to feel that way if he has the best goalkeeper in the world as a partner, Keylor Navas, who we know is going to give us his life in every play that reaches his goal area.

“We have a luxury defense with Francisco Calvo and Óscar Duarte, who are a wall and if we analyze well, who is going to be able to stop, at least against Spain and Japan, our great Kendall Waston ( I hope we know how to take advantage of it).

“We have a luxury midfield, with a player who impresses me with his passion, a true warrior like Yelsin Tejeda. Besides, I would always like to have in my team the leadership of a captain like Bryan Ruiz, plays or not, will always contribute.

“We also have many young people who want to take on the world, like Jewison himself or this boy who appeared out of nowhere and I told myself, this boy looks like a child! But he plays as if he had been doing it for years, the Saprissista Álvaro Zamora and others.

“But above all, how can I not believe in being a world champion if Joel Campbell plays on my team, or is it that they haven’t seen him play, and run every ball as if there were no tomorrow?

“The best of all, for people of little faith, is that we already experienced it at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when we did things considered impossible.

“The truth is that when we Costa Ricans are put to the test or are belittled, we get that ‘extra’ that I hope to see in this World Cup of my National Team, that ‘something’ that each Costa Rican carries inside and that made me win when I had no chance at all.

“That’s why before our first game against Spain I’m going to be the example. I won my world title against Spain’s Johana Pastrana when everyone told me that it was impossible, that I faced a 99% chance of losing.

“But in the end, it was just her and I, yes, I prepared myself thoroughly and I did it regardless of the fact that she was the favorite on paper. As they say in boxing, he who hits first hits twice, and that dream of Jewison and of an entire country begins by beating Spain.

“Then we must go round by round, without fear and thinking that they have the unconditional support of an entire country that will never, ever abandon them, and to which they owe all the sweat and pride that I know they have. As I tell myself in every fight, come on guys, with everything! Let’s not hold back anything until we are World Champions!”

Read the original article (in Spanish) by Yokasta Valle in La Nacion here.

stands out in the National Team for the honor and dedication of Yeltsin Tejeda and the youth and desire to excel of young soccer players like Roan Wilson. Courtesy Fedefutbol

