Friday 30 September 2022
type here...
Search

INS will maintain November 1 start for collection of Marchamo

Despite delay in delivery of vehicle inspection certificates. New company has not yet started operations in the country.

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Tourists put their lives at risk due to Costa Rica’s poor road conditions

QCOSTARICA - The poor state of national routes represents...
Read more

INS will maintain November 1 start for collection of Marchamo

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) -...
Read more

Costa Rica will suspend tariff benefits to Panama

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will suspend Panama's tariff benefits...
Read more

Ministry of Housing approves rent adjustment at 10.64% due to inflation

QCOSTARICA - Do you pay rent? Pay attention: the...
Read more

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 6 months and 5 years of age will start on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - Pediatric vaccination against Covid-19 will start next...
Read more

Viaduct would be a definitive solution for Ruta 27 with serious sinking problem

QCOSTARICA - Kilometer 44 on the Ruta 27 has...
Read more

Diplomatic slip? President Chaves congratulates Italian political party

QCOSTARICA - Experts in international relations consider unconventional  Costa...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢624.62 Buy

¢632.72 Sell

30 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) – National Insurance Institute – indicated that the collection of the 2023 right of circulation or Marchamo will begin, as usual, on November 1, despite the fact that the new vehicular inspection operator has not yet started operations.

State insurer, INS, says 2023 Marchamo collection will start as usual on November 1

Currently, the vehicular inspection is not up to date with the majority of vehicles in the country, that is vehicles with license plates ending in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 0.

This, in addition, vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 2, 3, and 4 and whose owners did not submit to the mandatory inspection prior to July 15 when the Riteve SyC contract ended and are subject to fines and/or seizure of vehicle and/or plates.

- Advertisement -

According to the Ley de Reajuste Tributario y Resolución (Tax Readjustment and Resolution Law), the vehicle inspection is a requirement to be able to pay the Marchamo.

Sidney Viales, deputy chief of Compulsory Insurance and Health of the INS, indicated that they are not empowered to make an exception despite the delays in reactivating the vehicle inspection service.

Viales explained that they have had approaches with the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT)  – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – to try to reach agreements regarding the start of the collection of the Marchamo, which includes among other items, the compulsory insurance and property tax on vehicles.

At the end of August, the MOPT announced it had selected the German company, DEKRA, to provide the required vehicular inspection service that would have started by mid-October.

Read more: German company Dekra will provide the vehicle inspection service

However, an appeal still in the process has placed the DEKRA selection and the start of the inspection service. At this time the Minister of the MOPT, Luis Amador, has not offered any hint as to if and when that will occur.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Dekra’s election as operator of the RTV is appealed

Meanwhile, owners of vehicles with license plates ending in 5, 6 , 7, 8, 9, and 0 have their inspection deadlines extended as follows:

  • 5 – one month after the start of the inspection service
  • 6 – one month after the start of the inspection service
  • 7 – two months after the start of the inspection service
  • 8 – two months after the start of the inspection service
  • 9 – three months after the start of the inspection service
  • 0 – three months after the start of the inspection service
The official extension bulletin

Owners of vehicles

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica will suspend tariff benefits to Panama
Next articleTourists put their lives at risk due to Costa Rica’s poor road conditions
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tourists put their lives at risk due to Costa Rica’s poor road conditions

QCOSTARICA - The poor state of national routes represents a serious...
Read more

Cambronero to be closed for at least three months

QCOSTARICA - This Sunday, the Minister of the MOPT, Luis Amador,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Therapeutic abortion: how accessible is it for women in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, therapeutic abortion is allowed...
National

Poor state of national roads affects tourism development in the country

QCOSTARICA - The lack of maintenance during the last...
Paying the bills