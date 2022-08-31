Dekra’s election as operator of the RTV is appealed

QCOSTARICA – The Office of the Comptroller General of Costa Rica – Contraloría General de la República (CGR) – received an appeal against the election of the German company, Dekra, as operator of the vehicular inspection service (RTV) for the next two years.

The claim was filed by the Swedish company, Opus Group, before the Administrative Contracting Division of the controlling entity.

The Executive Branch announced last week that Dekra was selected for its years of experience in the automotive field and for the price it was willing to charge for the service.

The selection of Dekra was announced by the Government after completing a process in which 11 national and international firms and consortiums participated.

Mario Varela, a public law attorney, explained that the Comptroller’s Office has defined deadlines to resolve this type of claim.

Varela indicated that it is possible that, if this appeal does not prosper at the CGR, the Opus Group company will go to the Contentious-Administrative Court.

The Road Safety Council – Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) – announced that the transition period for the German company to take over the operation of the service, using the same stations and with the same equipment with which the Spanish company, Riteve SyC, provided for 20 years and which passed into the hands of the State on July 15, when its contract with the government came to an end.

