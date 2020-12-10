Thursday, 10 December 2020
Intel to reopen assembly operations in Costa Rica

The company said that the process will begin in mid-2021, creating 200 jobs and that it will make an investment of at least US$350 million in three years

QCOSTARICA – Intel announced, this Thursday, December 10, the reopening of its assembly and testing operations in Costa Rica, with the investment of US$350 million over the next three years and the hiring of 200 people.

Ileana Rojas, general manager of Intel Costa Rica

In a press release, the firm said that it will operate at its facilities in Belén, Heredia, and that it plans to be operational in the second half of 2021, once the necessary certifications have been approved.

“Intel continually assesses its operations around the world to ensure we have adequate capacity to meet global demand. We will begin assembly and test operations in Costa Rica in order to expand our capacity and continue to meet the needs of our customers,” said Ileana Rojas, General Manager of Intel Costa Rica, in the statement.

Since 1997, Intel’s presence in Costa Rica has supported the growth of the country and catalyzed Foreign Direct Investment. More than 2,000 employees design, prototype, test, and validate integrated circuit and software solutions, and provide finance, human resources, procurement, and sales and marketing support.

Originally the site of an assembly and test manufacturing facility, in the last several years, Intel’s presence in Costa Rica has transformed into a state of the art Research and Development Center and a Global Services Center that provide critical services and solutions for the entire corporation.

