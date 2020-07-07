Is entry into the European Union based on physical location or nationality?

(QCOSTARICA) On July 1 the European Union (EU) Member States approved a list of 15 countries, considered as ‘safe’ due to their epidemiological situation related to the Coronavirus.

Costa Rica is one of the countries not on the list. But, is entry into a EU country based on physical location or nationality?

They, the EU, have not specified. Shengenvisainfonews.com reports travelers must first check with the EU country they wish to visit, as the Member States are permitted to exclude some of the countries from the list when it comes to who can enter their borders since the EU policy is not legally binding.

From Costa Rica, a number of European airlines provide regular direct service to Spain (Iberia), France (Air France), Germany (Lufthansa, Condor), Switzerland (Edelweiss), the UK (British Airways) and Holland (KLM)

Although Lufthansa and Air France, prior to July 1, had announced flights this month they were pushed back to August when Costa Rica announced it would continue with border restrictions until August 1, 2020.

Of the group, Iberia has maintained limited service to and from the San Jose (SJO) and Madrid, Spain (MAD). The next flight is on July 11, after that July 19 and July 26.

Iberia’s support staff was of no help in answering the question, they only sell tickets. However, the airline’s website has a link to the IATA Travel Centre COVID-19 Travel Regulations Map that provided the answer.

According to IATA, published July 7, 2020, passengers are not allowed to enter Spain until 31 July 2020 but does not apply to:

Nationals and residents of Spain;

Passengers arriving from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland or United Kingdom;

Residents of Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay or Vatican City (Holy See).

Based on the above, nationality and not locality is the answer to our question.

Thus, while Costa Rican nationals are not permitted entry into Spain and other European countries, nationals from the above “does not apply” list in Costa Rica, can travel from Costa Rica to Spain and other European countries.

Editor’s Note: The information is correct to the best to our knowledge at the time of publication. Given the rapidly evolving nature of the international response to the COVID-19 outbreak, check the latest from IATA here.

In addition, you should make your own independent inquiries before relying on any information or materials contained on this page.