Keeping our streets moving …

Transito (traffic official) Andrhea Briceño posted this photo and message on Twitter.

Her biggest complaint is the attitude of the people during the national emergency, “People act badly on the roads, you have to issue fines and the question is: How are you going to fine me with the bad situation the country is in? That is, with expired licenses since 2016, children without a child seat or booster, confounded faces.

“Another pandemic lives on the street and is called irresponsibility”, said the official.

