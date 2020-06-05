Friday, 5 June 2020
Is it wet enough? IMN has the numbers

Think it didn’t rain much yesterday? The rainy season has consolidated and intensified throughout the country at the end of May.

Take a look at the numbers provided by the IMN, the national weather service, for the different parts of the country in the 24-hour period

Parrita broke a that goes back to 1941… it had the highest total, over 400 mm (25 mm = 1 inch).

Don’t see the Caribbean on the chart? No, it wasn’t forgotten. The Caribbean follows a different rainy season than the rest of the country.

According to the above, the beginning of the season showed a deficit bias in the Caribbean and Central Pacific region, and only the north of the country registered a slight surplus.

Although many on social networks took it as a slight, residents of the area consider themselves lucky for not getting the heavy rain.

The 2020 tropical storm and hurricane season forecast

Previous articleWhy doesn’t Costa Rica join Panama?
