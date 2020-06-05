Is it wet enough? IMN has the numbers

Think it didn’t rain much yesterday? The rainy season has consolidated and intensified throughout the country at the end of May.

Take a look at the numbers provided by the IMN, the national weather service, for the different parts of the country in the 24-hour period

Parrita broke a that goes back to 1941… it had the highest total, over 400 mm (25 mm = 1 inch).

Don’t see the Caribbean on the chart? No, it wasn’t forgotten. The Caribbean follows a different rainy season than the rest of the country.

Although many on social networks took it as a slight, residents of the area consider themselves lucky for not getting the heavy rain.

