Saturday, 22 August 2020
DONATE
News

“It is impossible to open a week, when the next will be uncertain”

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
16
Modified date:

[HQ] The country’s cinemas will continue to be closed, given the impossibility of giving continuity to the business after the situation in the country.

Open one week, closed the next, open again and not knowing if the week after can be opened, is not good for the business and its workers explained Daniel Quirós, the representative of the Chamber of Cinematographic Exhibitors and Distributors of Costa Rica.

“In this opening phase the cinemas will not open, the business needs continuity to be profitable. It is impossible to open a week when the next one will be uncertain,” said Quirós.

Quirós added that although greater amplitude is allowed, for this business weekends are essential.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleLa Prensa Libre closed due to pandemic
Next articleCNE raises alerts in the Pacific, Central Valley, Cartago and northern zone due to tropical storm Marco
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Cinemas present protocol to reopen their screens to the public

Health Rico -
The Costa Rican Chamber of Distributors and Exhibitors (Cadec) presented a...
Read more

Cinemas will not open on May 1 despite government Ok

HQ Rico -
Although the government gave the Ok for the cinemas to operate...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19: 559 more cases; Health recognizes lag in data on recovered patients

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 18, the acting Minister of Health, Pedro González, announced that 559 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases...
Read more
Health

UCR produces the first 500 pills of a possible drug against Covid-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Another new piece of news in the search for treatments to combat Covid-19: After more than five months of effort and 400 hours...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 802 new cases; 99 patients in ICU for Friday, Aug 14

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 802 new cases on Friday, August 14, bringing the total to 26,931 since the first reported case in...
Breaking

Flights from U.S. allowed starting Sept. 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Wednesday afternoon that Costa Rica will allow, starting September 1, 2020, from the United States. Residents...
Alajuela

Expansion of the bridge over the Alajuela river begins

Q Costa Rica -
(QQCOSTARICA) This Wednesday, August 19, the order was given for the start of the expansion works of the bridge over the Alajuela river, located...
Lighter Side

Careful what you ask for

Q Costa Rica -
Careful what you ask for. The Presidency reports more than a thousand suggestions by citizens in the management of the national emergency since it...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA