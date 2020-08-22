“It is impossible to open a week, when the next will be uncertain”

[HQ] The country’s cinemas will continue to be closed, given the impossibility of giving continuity to the business after the situation in the country.

Open one week, closed the next, open again and not knowing if the week after can be opened, is not good for the business and its workers explained Daniel Quirós, the representative of the Chamber of Cinematographic Exhibitors and Distributors of Costa Rica.

“In this opening phase the cinemas will not open, the business needs continuity to be profitable. It is impossible to open a week when the next one will be uncertain,” said Quirós.

Quirós added that although greater amplitude is allowed, for this business weekends are essential.

