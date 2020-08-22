Saturday, 22 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyHQ

La Prensa Libre closed due to pandemic

Grupo Extra shuts down La Prensa Libre that for some 131 years informed Costa Ricans

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Faced with the economic ravages generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Grupo Extra decides to shut down La Prensa Libre, a news publication with more than a 100-year history in Costa Rica

For my father, it was better to pay someone to have a job than for him to amass a fortune,” Iary Gómez, General Manager of Grupo Extra.

The La Prensa Libre served Costa Rican society for 131 years, for the last two the publication did all it could to survive, to move forward.

In the 1980s, La Prensa Libre was purchased by the Grupo Extra, finding it extremely difficult to change the structure of the medium since its audience was conservative and the newspaper had not kept up with changes in the public.

- paying the bills -

La Prensa Libre had renowned journalists and played a key role in the 20th century to inform all Costa Ricans at times when communication was difficult to access. But times changed. The many attempts made were poorly received by the readers and did not grab the attention of new audiences.

“It was never a profit-making newspaper, and it was always subsidized by Diario Extra, but it was better for my father to pay someone to have a job than to store a fortune. For my father, it was better to pay someone to have a job than for him to amass a fortune,” said Iary Gómez, General Manager of Grupo Extra.

“For me, it was painful to make the decision to close what was a passion for my father, but one has to take administrative measures that are thoroughly known to be inevitable. From Grupo Extra, we will continue to strengthen ourselves and seek new alternatives for the tastes of our clients,” said Iary Gómez.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleGAM out of the doghouse!
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Constitutional Court Sentences Newspaper For “Serious Inaccuracies” In Its Report

News Rico -
This week the Constitutional Court found in favour of the appeal...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Liberia Airport will receive weekly flights from New Jersey starting in September

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As of September 5, the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, will receive a weekly flight from the Newark (EWR), New Jersey...
Read more
Alajuela

Expansion of the bridge over the Alajuela river begins

Q Costa Rica -
(QQCOSTARICA) This Wednesday, August 19, the order was given for the start of the expansion works of the bridge over the Alajuela river, located...
HQ

Two men arrested of touching buttocks of cyclist while pedaling

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Two men could end up spending from three to six years in jail for touching the buttocks of a female cyclist while she...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 802 new cases; 99 patients in ICU for Friday, Aug 14

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 802 new cases on Friday, August 14, bringing the total to 26,931 since the first reported case in...
Banking

Banks cut credit cards of 136,000 “no longer profitable” clients

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tens of thousands of bank customers saw their credit cards cut by the banks in recent weeks. Some got emails, others got a...
Health

COVID-19 In Costa Rica: 63 deaths in the last week; total reaches 294

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered 63 deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last week. This is the second week with the highest number...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA