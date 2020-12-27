Sunday 27 December 2020
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

More than 15 thousand tourists have purchased INS travel insurance

After the opening of air borders: More than 15 thousand tourists have purchased INS travel insurance

by Rico
395

QCOSTARICA – Since August 1, when Costa Rica announced the gradual opening of its air borders and up to December 15, a total of 15,972 tourists purchased traveler insurance from the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS).

Tourists are required to have travel insurance from an international or local carrier as a condition of entry into Costa Rica

After four months of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Costa Rican insurer announced at the end of July a new insurance option for travelers, offering as part of the policy, five coverages, including: medical expenses and accommodation for covid-19.

- Advertisement -

A 45-year-old tourist who enters the country in the next few weeks and wants to enjoy Costa Rica for 14 days can purchase an INS policy for only US$9.4 per day, on average.

For a person between 71 and 80 years old, the cost almost doubles, to US$18 per day, for a two week vacation in Costa Rica.

The national insurer offers a 5% discount if the policy is purchased for the family group.

The INS travel insurance provides coverage for medical expenses due to accident or acute illness up to US$20,000, accommodation expenses, expenses for repatriation of mortal remains and accidental death, as well as total or partial permanent disability due to accident, a coverage that few insurers provide.

- Advertisement -

Although the 20 thousand dollars coverage seems low, medical costs in Costa Rica are much lower than in the United States, Canada and Eurorpe, for example.

“In the case of coverage for accommodation expenses provided by this INS policy, it is not limited to an extension of the trip when the reason is suspicion or contagion by covid-19, the coverage is broader, also applying due to official closure of borders or suspension of flights, all of the above directly related to a declaration of epidemic and / or pandemic disease,” assured the Head of Products at the INS, Grettel Solano.

Tourists are required to have travel insurance that covers medical and accommodation costs related to covid-19. The policy can be from an international carrier or a local authorized carrier.

A quote from INS is generated immediately on their website https://www.grupoins.com/seguroparaviajeros.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIt seems we haven’t hit bottom yet
Next articleIt takes saving an average 41 days salary to buy an iPhone 12 Pro in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 the leading cause of deaths in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - COVID-19 is already the leading cause of death in...
Read more

Have you paid yours yet? 2.4% of vehicle owners have already paid their Marchamo

QCOSTARICA - According to the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), in...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica hospitals with limited beds available in critical intensive care

Chile

Chilean-based coronavirus outbreak in Antarctica, the only continent that remained virus-free

Q24N -
Q24N - An outbreak of coronavirus with up to 36 infected was detected at the base maintained by the Chilean Army in Antarctica, the...
HQ

Gas companies must change cylinder valves, not users

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In some neighborhoods in the south of San José, gas companies ("gaseras") are forcing small distributors to tell customers that when returning...
Panama

Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to attend Covid-19 crisis, despite warnings from the U.S.

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – A group of 220 Cuban health workers arrived in Panama, despite calls from the United States not to hire them. The U.S....
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: CCSS prepares 2.5 million vaccination cards for those immunized against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - All who are vaccinated against covid-19 starting in the coming months will receive a card with a record of the vaccination. The Caja...
Panama

Panama suspends arrivals the United Kingdom and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA - The Panamanian government suspended on Monday entry to the country for anyone from the United Kingdom and South Africa, countries affected...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.