More than 15 thousand tourists have purchased INS travel insurance

QCOSTARICA – Since August 1, when Costa Rica announced the gradual opening of its air borders and up to December 15, a total of 15,972 tourists purchased traveler insurance from the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS).

After four months of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Costa Rican insurer announced at the end of July a new insurance option for travelers, offering as part of the policy, five coverages, including: medical expenses and accommodation for covid-19.

A 45-year-old tourist who enters the country in the next few weeks and wants to enjoy Costa Rica for 14 days can purchase an INS policy for only US$9.4 per day, on average.

For a person between 71 and 80 years old, the cost almost doubles, to US$18 per day, for a two week vacation in Costa Rica.

The national insurer offers a 5% discount if the policy is purchased for the family group.

The INS travel insurance provides coverage for medical expenses due to accident or acute illness up to US$20,000, accommodation expenses, expenses for repatriation of mortal remains and accidental death, as well as total or partial permanent disability due to accident, a coverage that few insurers provide.

Although the 20 thousand dollars coverage seems low, medical costs in Costa Rica are much lower than in the United States, Canada and Eurorpe, for example.

“In the case of coverage for accommodation expenses provided by this INS policy, it is not limited to an extension of the trip when the reason is suspicion or contagion by covid-19, the coverage is broader, also applying due to official closure of borders or suspension of flights, all of the above directly related to a declaration of epidemic and / or pandemic disease,” assured the Head of Products at the INS, Grettel Solano.

Tourists are required to have travel insurance that covers medical and accommodation costs related to covid-19. The policy can be from an international carrier or a local authorized carrier.

A quote from INS is generated immediately on their website https://www.grupoins.com/seguroparaviajeros.