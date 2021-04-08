Thursday 8 April 2021
type here...
South AmericaArgentina

Argentina decrees night curfew after spike covid-19 contagion

President Alberto Fernández announced that the measure will be implemented for three weeks

by Q24N
18

Q24N (Buenos Aires) Nighttime driving will be prohibited in Argentina as of this Friday and for three weeks, a measure that is applied for the first time in the country due to the exponential increase in covid-19 cases, President Alberto Fernández announced on Wednesday.

“Circulation is prohibited between 12 mn and 6 am of every day. According to the jurisdictions, the authorities may only extend these hours depending on the specificities of each place,” said the president in a message recorded from the official presidential residence, Olivos, where he is isolated for having been infected with the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The measure will be applied in areas of the country where there is a greater epidemiological risk, that is, in large urban centers, in particular, Buenos Aires and its periphery, where a third of the 45 million Argentines live.

“Argentina has entered the second wave. Only in the last seven days, the cases increased by 36% throughout the country and 53% in the AMBA (metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires)”, assured Fernández, who declared himself “concerned about social relaxation, contradicting all protocols”.

With 22,039 new cases, Argentina reached a new record of infections in a single day this Wednesday. Authorities also reported 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing deaths to 56,832, with a total of 2,450,068 cases since the beginning of March 2020.

In the last week, Argentina is among the 10 countries with the highest number of new infections worldwide, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, warned this Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“Just as a year ago I asked you to stay at home while we set up an abandoned health system, today I ask you to pay the utmost attention to health care responsibilities and protocols. By reinforcing this care, we will be able to advance better in the vaccination process that is underway,” the president stressed.

Until this Wednesday in Argentina 4.71 million vaccines have been applied. A total of 705,000 people have already received the two doses and 4 million the first..

And it has been determined as a priority population to vaccinate a third of the population – about 15 million people – among health personnel, the elderly and people with comorbidities, as well as security officials and teachers, among others.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIt wasn’t me… it was the Aresep.
Next articleApril 11 Holiday WILL NOT Move To Monday
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Brazilian variant of coronavirus detected in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A 28-year-old man from Alajuela and a 32-year-old woman...
Read more

Netflix to premiere Attenborough documentary filmed in Costa Rica

TODAY COSTA RICA - Neither the coronavirus nor the global confinement...
Read more

MOST READ

Seniors generate long lines to get vaccinated (without an appointment) at the Tibás clinic

Coronavirus

Brazilian variant of coronavirus detected in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 28-year-old man from Alajuela and a 32-year-old woman from Heredia are the first two cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2...
Health

AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on hold pending analysis by EMA

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At 7 am this Wednesday, the first 43,200 vaccines against covid-19, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, arrived in Costa...
Cartago

Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with...
Trends

The Best Mobile Solitaire Games Ranked in 2021

Carter Maddox -
Solitaire is simply the game you need to try in a lifetime. Some people say it’s for narcissists; others say that it’s for depressed...
Health

Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Tuesday during the press conference from Casa Presidencial, he will go to court to...
Culture

April 11 Holiday WILL NOT Move To Monday

Rico -
PURA VIDA - The Ministry of Labor  (Ministerio de Trabajo) reported Tuesday that, for the public and private sectors, the April 11 holiday that...
Farandula

Ex model got tough with follower who wanted to know if she is an escort

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Former model and television presenter Pamela Méndez was clear and direct to a follower who asked her if she was a...
Politics

Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill...
Trends

Differio Men’s Swimwear Brings Latin Beach Flavor to USA

Carter Maddox -
TRENDS - Latin America is a tropical hotspot for not only the most beautiful beaches, but also some of the boldest swimwear for men....

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.