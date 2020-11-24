Tuesday, 24 November 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Italy to start distributing Covid-19 vaccine at the end of January

Italy is ranked as the sixth highest in the world in coronavirus deaths

by Q Costa Rica
15

(CNN) ROME – Italy wants to start distributing a Covid-19 vaccine at the end of January, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday during an interview on Italian television channel La7.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks at a press conference on November 4, in Rome, Italy. Alessandro Serranò/AM POOL/Getty Images

Conte added that the vaccine at the moment should not be administered on a mandatory basis but only voluntarily. The vaccine will be available first to the fragile and most exposed to danger, he said.

- Advertisement -

When asked if he would get vaccinated, Conte said he “will definitely do it,” because when it will be distributed it will be “absolutely safe.”

He also added he would not be among the first to be vaccinated since the “fragile and most exposed to danger need to have it first.”

The European Union has signed deals for the supply of millions of vaccine doses with multiple drugmakers, including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll reached 50,043 on Monday after an increase of 630 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, the Italian health ministry said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The ministry added that the number of cases had increased by 22,930 bringing the total number to 1,431,795.

Globally there are 1,390,516 coronavirus related deaths and Italy is ranked as the sixth highest in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVolaris Costa Rica resumed operations on Monday
Next article19 dead and 45 injured in traffic accident in Waslala, Matagalpa
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica to buy 14 “ultra low temperature” freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica began the process to acquire equipment that...
Read more

Team of 200 prepare vaccination of three million Ticos against covid-19

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The exact date is not known, but the plan...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,187 new cases for Friday; concern for rise in hospitalizations

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Alone at the conference table from Casa Presidencial, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, made the rare appearance lately to provide us...
Read more
Front Page

State of the Nation report: “The situation was already fragile before the pandemic.”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The evidence collected by the Programa Estado de la Nación (State of the Nation Program) in its latest report confirms that Costa...
News

Bill wants Hollywood to film movies again in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Seeing Costa Rica in a Hollywood movie is nothing new. We saw the Arenal volcano prevail in the film After Earth (2013),...
Nicaragua

19 dead and 45 injured in traffic accident in Waslala, Matagalpa

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The overturning of a truck left 16 people dead and 45 injured in the community of Ocote Tuma, in the municipality...
Health

Children’s Museum cancels its traditional lighting

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Although this year the traditional lighting of the Museo de los Niños (Children's Museum), which year after year attracted thousands of families...
Nicaragua

At least twelve dead in the landslide in Nicaragua; more than 15 others missing

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA - At least twelve people died in a landslide in the Macizo Peñas Blancas, in the municipality of El Tuma-La Dalia, in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.