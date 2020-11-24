Tuesday, 24 November 2020
19 dead and 45 injured in traffic accident in Waslala, Matagalpa

by Q24N
TODAY NICARAGUA – The overturning of a truck left 16 people dead and 45 injured in the community of Ocote Tuma, in the municipality of Waslala, on the North Caribbean Coast, the same area that was affected by the recent hurricanes.

Germán Vargas, mayor of Waslala confirmed the number of fatalities at the scene, detailed the official Radio Ya.

Vargas added that the causes of the accident could be due to a brake failure of the cattle truck that, apparently, was used converted to and used as public transport.

“In the area of ​​La Montañita, a truck with mechanical failures lost its brakes, the driver lost controlled and flipped,” said Pedro Haslam, political secretary of the FSLN.

The images are shocking. Children, women and seniors are among the fatalities. Of the 16 deceased, 7 are minors.

Designated Vice-President Rosario Murillo, who referred to the accident on Monday night, confirmed that there were 17 people dead. She also said that there were 22 people injured, of which four are “in critical condition.”

“There are 22 injured brothers, too. Four were in critical condition and had to be intubated. Three women and a man, among those who are in critical condition. Eighteen who are not in critical condition and four for which we are asking,” said Murillo.

However, the Orteguista Police released a statement minutes later in which they asserted that there were more people injured than Murillo said and who were transferred to the Fidel Ventura Hospital in Waslala. Hours later, around 11:00 pm, local media announced that two more people had died due to the accident.

According to the political secretary of Matagalpa, Pedro Haslam, about 50 people were traveling in the vehicle.

The truck with license plates MT 446 license plate, is owned by Alex Molina Argüello. The driver of the vehicle, according to the mayor of Waslala, Germán Vargas, turned himself in to the Police of that municipality.

Waslala was one of the worst hit sectors after Hurricane Iota in Nicaragua.

With reports from La Prensa, El19Digital

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

